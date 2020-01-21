iOgrapher Pro aims to turn tablets into TV cameras

With their built-in HD cameras and nice big LCD screens, tablets are tempting to use in professional video production. Their format is still a little cumbersome, though, which is where the iOgrapher Pro is designed to come in.

In a nutshell, the Pro is a case that snugs up around the edges of a third-party tablet, leaving its camera and screen open. The expandable device can reportedly even accommodate large tablets, with their protective cases still on.

Handles on either side allow for smooth and secure panning and tilting, as compared to what would be possible if simply holding onto the tablet itself. Additionally, four cold-shoe mounts on top plus two screw mounts on the handles let users add accessories such as lights and shotgun mics. There's also a screw mount on the bottom, for attaching the thing to a tripod.

The iOgrapher Pro in use iOgrapher

Constructed out of ABS plastic, the iOgrapher Pro tips the scales at a claimed 1 pound, 10 ounces (737 g). Should you be interested, it's presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$50 will get you one – when and if it reaches production – with the planned retail price sitting at $100.

Potential backers might also want to check out the somewhat similar Padcaster.

Source: Indiegogo