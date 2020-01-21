Mira tech puts selfie-takers back in the picture

Have you ever seen people at public spaces such as galleries, who seem to be focused more on taking their selfies than on the exhibits? The Mira system is designed to help, by serving as a selfie-taking part of the show.

Developed by New York-based startup Cactus, the hardware end of Mira consists of a touchscreen interface located at the entrance to the gallery, museum, theme park, etc, along with wall-mounted or free-standing cameras situated at various photo-op stations inside.

Users start by registering at the touchscreen, providing their email and picking up a card with a QR code printed on it (an identifier such as an RFID bracelet can also be provided). When they subsequently come across one of the camera stations, they use its QR reader to scan their card. This causes the station's screen to display a countdown, along with a preview of the camera's shot.

A closer look at the Mira camera station – a sleeker model is in the works Mira

The user then gets out in front of the flash-equipped camera, using the display to check their positioning within the shot, and to know when the shot's been taken. That photo (or GIF, or short video) is then emailed to them for immediate sharing – it's also privately stored online, so they can check it out later.

Mira is currently installed at the Color Factory exhibit and the Sloomoo Slime Institute museum, both in New York City. It can be used by guests free of charge.

Source: Mira