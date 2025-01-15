Michael J. Fox funds early warning Parkinson's biomarker initiative

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has partnered with Grifols, a global healthcare company, to identify biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease well in advance of symptoms appearing. The initiative could lead to new diagnostic tools and ways of slowing or stopping the condition’s progression.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, affecting around 10 million people globally. While therapies such as medications, surgery and rehabilitation can reduce the symptoms of the condition, there is no cure. As with other chronic diseases that worsen over time, the earlier PD is diagnosed, the earlier it can be treated, ideally slowing its progression.

To identify ways of diagnosing PD at the earliest possible opportunity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) recently announced that it has partnered with Grifols, awarding the global healthcare company a US$21 million grant to identify biomarkers that could indicate the presence of the disease well before symptoms appear.

“At MJFF, our mission is to accelerate breakthroughs for people living with Parkinson’s by funding diverse and innovative approaches,” said Shalini Padmanabhan, senior vice president of translational research at MJFF. “Identifying reliable biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease is essential to unlocking earlier diagnosis and more effective treatments. Grifols’ research on a plasma-based biomarker to detect PD as its earliest stage – before progression begins – aims to help us understand the biology of individuals who may be at risk and paves the way for transformative breakthroughs in care and prevention.”

Grifols is well-placed to lead such an initiative, which it's dubbed ‘Chronos PD.’ Over nearly 15 years, the company has amassed a collection of more than 100 million plasma samples representing thousands of disease states – including Parkinson’s – connected to real-world health data. MJFF’s generous award will fund a pilot study led by Grifols’ subsidiary, Alkahest, to analyze plasma samples covering a period of up to 10 years to understand how distinct plasma proteins evolve over time in people with PD.

“Our groundbreaking initiative leverages Grifols’ one-of-a-kind storehouse of well-preserved plasma samples, the most comprehensive technology platforms and our unique plasma proteomics expertise,” said Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf, Grifols’ Chief Scientific Innovation Officer. “Going back in time to search for the earliest signs of PD, even before symptoms appear, has [the] potential to revolutionize PD management. The hope is to accelerate and ultimately develop new diagnostics and disease-modifying therapeutics that could mitigate or even prevent the condition from manifesting itself. Our vision is that this platform continues to grow in terms of knowledge, partnerships and its ability to help society advance in fighting some of the world’s most pressing public health challenges.”

Source: Grifols