For Black Friday this year, DJI has focused its deals on its more accessible drones, like the Spark and Mavic Air, as well as various accessories. The deals below will be available between November 18 and 27, but keep an eye out during that time for shorter flash sales on different items.
Mavic Air
The Mavic Air is DJI's 2018 mid-range drone, and it strikes a good balance between power and portability. It folds up nice and small, can fly for up to 21 minutes at a time, and packs a camera that can snap 12-MP, HDR stills and 4K, 30-fps video.
For Black Friday, DJI is dropping the price by US$100, bringing the Mavic Air down to $699. There's also the Fly More Combo for $899, which includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, power bank adapter, two extra pairs of propellers, and a travel bag.
Spark
The Spark is DJI's entry-level drone, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in features. Launching from the palm of your hand, the pocket-sized drone is gesture-controlled, has a 16-minute flight time, snaps 12-MP stills and Full HD video.
This week, DJI is knocking $50 off the price tag for the Spark Controller Combo, bringing it down to $359. The Spark Fly More Combo is cut by $90 down to $459, and includes a controller, extra battery, extra pair of props, a set of prop guards, a battery charging hub, charger, power cable and shoulder bag.
Tello
Tello is a toy drone for kids or kids-at-heart. It's only about the size of a smartwatch and is easy to fly, launched by just throwing it into the air. Tello can shoot 720p video and perform aerial stunts, and it's even programmable using Scratch.
For Black Friday, DJI is trimming $20 off the Tello's price, bringing it down to $79 for the toy drone itself. Or there's the Tello Boost Combo for $99 (normally $149), which includes two extra batteries, a charging hub and a Micro USB cable.
DJI Goggles RE
For those who want to feel like they're sitting in the cockpit of their drone, DJI Goggles give a live first-person view of the action. This VR headset sports dual 1080p screens and is compatible with the Spark, Mavic, Phantom 4 and Inspire 2 drone lines.
For Black Friday, the DJI Goggles Racing Edition is on sale for $449 – a saving of $100.
Osmo Mobile 2
No matter how steady your hand, it's hard to completely eliminate the wobbles when shooting video on a smartphone. DJI's Osmo Mobile 2 uses a three-axis gimbal to smooth out the jitters, has a battery life of 15 hours and can share that with the attached phone.
This week, the Osmo Mobile 2 is available for $20 off, at just $119.
