The inner disk extends about 4 Astronomical Units (AU) out from the star, or four times the average distance between the Sun and Earth. Locally, that would cover Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, as well as the asteroid belt. After a bit of a gap, the second ring reaches out as far as 20 AU, which covers the gas giants. It's in this outer ring that the astronomers spotted a denser patch of dust, which could give birth to a planet like Uranus or Neptune.