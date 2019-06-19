Italian architectural studio Plus Ultra has recently transformed a modest 135 sq m (1,453 sq ft) apartment into a four bedroom, three bathroom family home. Located in Milan, the DMC Apartment boasts a light-filled, flowing interior that capitalizes on every inch of the home. To achieve this feat, the architects came up with an interior floorplan that eliminated many of the home's hard angles. By transforming the corners of the rooms into curved walls, the architects were able to maximize the floorspace and squeeze all the desired attributes into the home.