While in flight, the kidney was kept in a sealed cargo compartment known as the HOMAL (Human Organ Monitoring and Quality Assurance Apparatus for Long-Distance Travel). That box – pictured below – measured and maintained its own internal temperature, plus it tracked factors such as the barometric pressure, altitude, amount of vibration, and GPS coordinates. All of that data was continuously transmitted to the surgical team, so they could ensure that the organ was on its way, and that it remained viable.