© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Unrestricted drone flight corridor allows other air traffic

By Ben Coxworth
September 21, 2020
Unrestricted drone flight corr...
The Arrow Drone Zone remotely pilots the drones that are using it, keeping them away from other aircraft
The Arrow Drone Zone remotely pilots the drones that are using it, keeping them away from other aircraft
View 1 Image
The Arrow Drone Zone remotely pilots the drones that are using it, keeping them away from other aircraft
1/1
The Arrow Drone Zone remotely pilots the drones that are using it, keeping them away from other aircraft

If urban delivery drones ever do enter common usage, they won't just be able to fly where and whenever they want. They'll have to stick to flight corridors, such as one which is set to open west of London. It is believed to be the first one located in unrestricted airspace.

Although we have seen aerial drones experimentally utilizing designated flight corridors before, those corridors have typically been closed off to all other air traffic. While this does minimize the chances of mid-air collisions, it's also impractical to set aside numerous drone-only airspaces on a permanent basis.

Instead, UK company Altitude Angel is establishing an unrestricted flight corridor in the Thames Valley, south of the town of Reading. Called the Arrow Drone Zone, it's 500 meters wide (1,640 ft), 8 km long (5 miles), and is open to drones from any company which first completes a set of basic technical integrations – these do not involve installing any special hardware onboard the aircraft itself.

As drones fly along the corridor – beyond visual line-of-sight – they'll be tracked by Altitude Angel's UTM (unified threat management) software. Utilizing both ground-based and aerial infrastructure, this system will remotely pilot the drones. Among other things, it will ensure that they maintain a safe distance from other drones utilizing the corridor, and also that they don't collide with drones or passenger-carrying aircraft that are passing through.

Evasive action could include simply altering the drone's flight path, returning to the take-off base, performing a landing, or (in the case of multicopter drones) hovering in place. Additionally, if the need arises, a ground-based pilot can be alerted to take manual remote control of the aircraft.

Once the technology has been assessed and tweaked through this pilot project, the company plans to license the Arrow Drone Zone system to other municipalities, airports or organizations.

Source: Altitude Angel

Tags

DronesDelivery dronesAviation
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More