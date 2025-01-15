DJI's sub-$450 Flip drone folds, follows, and flies for over 30 minutes

DJI's simple-but-capable Neo drone is indeed kind of a big deal, but is it not quite capable enough for you? If so, you might want to check out the new DJI Flip. It sports a folding design, multiple autonomous flight modes, and a whopping 31-minute battery life.

Tipping the scales at just 249 g (8.8 oz), the US$439 Flip shares several key features with the 135-g (4.8-oz) $199 Neo.

For starters, both 4K-shooting drones can take off from and land on the user's outstretched hand, thanks to integrated propeller guards. In the case of the Flip, those guards are made of carbon fiber string. As a result, the guard structure is claimed to weigh just 1/60th as much as it would if made from traditional polycarbonate, while maintaining the same stiffness and durability.

The DJI Flip getting folded DJI

Additionally, both the Flip and the Neo can be controlled via either a joystick remote, a dedicated iOS/Android smartphone app, or a pushbutton control on the drone itself.

In the case of the latter, neither a remote nor a phone is required. This is because the pushbutton is used to set the drone to autonomously perform one of six flight patterns, all while keeping the user centered in the shot.

These modes include Dronie, in which the Flip flies back from the user; Boomerang, in which it flies back and over to one side; Circle, in which it circles around the user; Rocket, in which it flies straight up while looking down at them; Helix, in which it flies past them on one side; and Spotlight, in which it hovers in place while panning left or right to follow the user.

Finally, both the Flip and the Neo allow the user to record audio on their smartphone when using the app. That app automatically filters out the drone's propeller noise, and syncs the audio to the video once the recording is complete.

The DJI Flip can be manually controlled via either the remote or an app DJI

So, what extra features does the Flip bring to the table?

Well, for one thing, it folds in half for easier toting when not in use. It also utilizes a 3D infrared sensing system to automatically brake when heading for a frontal collision with an immovable object.

Additionally, while the Neo's camera uses a half-inch CMOS sensor to shoot 4K/30fps video and 12-megapixel photographs, the Flip has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and shoots 4K/60fps video plus 48-megapixel photos – it can also shoot 4K/100fps slow-motion footage.

The deluxe $779 DJI Flip Fly More Combo includes the drone, two extra batteries, and a fancier remote with an integrated screen DJI

Finally, there's that battery life thing.

While the Neo manages a still-reasonable 18 minutes, the Flip is claimed to be good for up to 31 minutes per charge. This feature also puts the Flip above what is otherwise a very close competitor, the $499, 16-minute HOVERAir X1 Pro.

As mentioned earlier, pricing for the DJI Flip starts at $439. You can see the drone in action, in the video below.

Meet DJI Flip - The All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone

Source: DJI

