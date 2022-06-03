© 2022 New Atlas
Drones

US mass shootings prompt development of Taser-weilding drone

By Ben Coxworth
June 03, 2022
US mass shootings prompt devel...
The drone will be part of a system that also includes a network of security cameras, and VR training for first responders
The drone will be part of a system that also includes a network of security cameras, and VR training for first responders
View 2 Images
The drone will be part of a system that also includes a network of security cameras, and VR training for first responders
1/2
The drone will be part of a system that also includes a network of security cameras, and VR training for first responders
A miniaturized Taser is being developed for use in the drone
2/2
A miniaturized Taser is being developed for use in the drone

It's a sad fact that mass shootings have become an all-too-common occurrence in the US. Defense tech company Axon has announced what it states will be a new means of resolving such incidents quickly and relatively safely, utilizing a drone equipped with a Taser.

Axon, the Arizona-based firm that manufactures the Taser, announced its plans to develop the drone this Thursday (June 2nd).

Few details on the aircraft itself have been released at this point, other than the facts that it will be a remotely controlled quadcopter, equipped with one of the company's drone-specific Axon Air video cameras and a miniaturized version of the Taser electroshock weapon.

The Taser works by firing two small darts, each of which remains connected to the main device by a thin wire. When those darts strike the person, they deliver an electric shock which disrupts the individual's nervous system. Ideally, this just results in the person being temporarily incapacitated, although a number of Taser-related deaths certainly have been reported.

A miniaturized Taser is being developed for use in the drone
A miniaturized Taser is being developed for use in the drone

The drone will be part of a larger system, which will also include a network of security cameras – in schools, businesses and other locations – along with a VR-based training program designed to teach first responders how to deal with active shooters. It is hoped that this combined approach could ultimately allow authorities to "stop mass shootings in less than 60 seconds."

Project partners include Fusus, which is developing the camera network, along with DroneSense, which is working on the real-time drone control system.

Source: Axon

Tags

DronesTaserCrimeQuadcopterRemote-ControlWeapons
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!