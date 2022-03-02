© 2022 New Atlas
Wing widens its drone delivery service to include everyday groceries

By Nick Lavars
March 01, 2022
Wing's drones will now be deployed to deliver groceries from Australian supermarket chain Coles
According to Wing, customers using its drone delivery service can expect goods to arrive from Coles supermarkets within minutes
Wing's drones will now be deployed to deliver groceries from Australian supermarket chain Coles
Wing has partnered with Australian supermarket chain Coles to deliver groceries by drone
Back in 2017, Wing began dropping off burritos to hungry folks in rural Australia, and has since broadened its offerings to include coffee, fried chicken and Vietnamese cuisine. Its latest move might be its biggest one yet, with the Alphabet spin off partnering with one of the country's largest supermarket chains to deliver everyday groceries to customers within a matter of minutes.

Wing's operations in Australia are centered around the nation's capital city of Canberra and the regional city of Logan in the northern state of Queensland, where it carried out a combined total 100,000 deliveries in 2021. This volume saw Wing hail Logan as the world's drone delivery capital, and the service is continuing to pick up pace having already completed 30,000 deliveries in the first two months of 2022.

As it stands, Wing customers can use the purpose-built app to order chicken from KFC, Bȧnh mi from Vietnamese chain Roll'd, first aid kits from the local ambulance service and COVID-19 tests from Friendly Grocer convenience stores.

The new partnership with supermarket chain Coles adds a further 250 items to the mix for users in Canberra and Logan, including things like bread, fresh produce, snacks, kitchen essentials to toilet paper. Wing imagines it filling a need when someone forgets to buy milk or eggs for breakfast, for example, with the goods available to be delivered by drone "in minutes."

You can check out the promo video below.

Coles Takes Flight With Wing Drone Delivery

Source: Wing

