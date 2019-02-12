Fossilized microbial mats were also found nearby, suggesting a possible food source. But the most interesting tidbit might just be that this more complex organism might have been "multicellular" in the sense that it was a collection of single-celled organisms that clumped together to move around as a slug-like "colony", since they couldn't exactly move around much on their own. This could have been an important step in the evolution of multicellular lifeforms.