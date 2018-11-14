Designer geodesic domes in Quebec raise the bar for glampingView gallery - 15 images
Dômes Charlevoix located in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Quebec, Canada features a series of gorgeous eco-luxury geodesic domes designed by Bourgeois/Lechasseur architects. The luxury dome accommodation is a new concept for the Four Seasons chain and promises a one-of-a-kind glamping experience all year round.
Each geodesic domes has been built and positioned to seamlessly integrate with the natural landscape, allowing guests to immerse themselves within the stunning mountain setting. Each dome is eight meters (26.25 ft) in diameter and comes fully fitted with luxury furnishings, a wood fire, heated flooring, full kitchen, two queen size beds, private bathroom with heated flooring and Italian shower, Wi-Fi, Bose speaker and a couple of lounge bean bags.
"The radiant concrete floor adds a touch of comfort and helps maintain a more uniform temperature inside the domes," says Dômes Charlevoix. "The grey canvas and the fireplace create a warm and cozy atmosphere. A true invitation to experience luxury in the mountains, in harmony with nature and its elements."
Each dome features a built-in central service unit that elegantly separates the dwelling into its different living zones, while also containing the central European kitchen and bathroom facilities. In addition, a wooden boat staircase provides access to the additional sleeping zone, located above the service area.
Each dome is located within its own private setting and features a large outdoor terrace, complete with outdoor furniture and a jacuzzi, perfect for a romantic afternoon or night time star gazing.
The domes also come fitted with full surrounding interior drapes that offer complete privacy from the outside world. The drapes can also be drawn back to reveal the breathtaking views across the valley, with exclusive sights of the Saint-Laurent river.
Dômes Charlevoix guests have plenty of options for outdoor activities, such as hiking, mountain biking or hitting the slopes at the Le Massif de Charlevoix, a world renowned ski resort located 15 minutes away. The town of Baie-Saint-Paul is also only 15 minutes away, featuring a range of restaurants, cafes, shops and boutiques.
Guests can stay in one of three exclusive eco-luxury domes at Dômes Charlevoix from CA$275 (US$207) per night, with a minimum booking of two nights.
Source: Dômes Charlevoix via Treehugger
