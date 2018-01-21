The flight went off without a hitch with first stage shutdown at two minutes and 30 seconds, followed by second stage separation and ignition six seconds later. After eight minutes, the second stage reached a 300 x 500 km (186 x 310 mi), 83º injection orbit. Its payload of an Earth-imaging Dove satellite for Planet, and two Lemur-2 satellites from Spire for weather and ship tracking, then deployed.