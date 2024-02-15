AI synthesizer bridges technology and creativity in music composition

Award-winning designer and artist Arvind Sanjeev has created his latest vision for music creators. SPIN, an AI music synthesizer, challenges conventional notions of music creation by inviting users to collaborate with an AI language model called MusicGen. With its distinctive blend of a turntable and a drum machine, SPIN offers users a creative music composition tool.

At the core of SPIN are two essential components: the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and the Arduino Mega 2560 microprocessors. These serve as the foundation of the system, facilitating interaction between the user's input and the AI's musical output. This is what enables musicians to craft their compositions in real time.

The SPIN unit features an interface with a series of dials and knobs. These controls enable artists to fine-tune their creations, adding a personalized touch to each piece. With parameters like song duration and beats per minute (BPM) incorporated into the unit, musicians can explore the space between human creativity and AI-driven innovation.

SPIN's user interface features an array of dials and knobs



Arvind Sanjeev

A notable feature of SPIN is its modified Numark PT-01 turntable, which is enhanced to complement the system's unique capabilities. This innovative component introduces a new dimension to music-making, complete with a bright yellow dummy record that tracks time code. Users can interact with AI-generated music similar to how DJs manipulate vinyl records, creating an experience that merges traditional DJing with new technology.

However, SPIN also prompts us to consider the ethical questions surrounding AI-driven content creation and copyright. As MusicGen draws from datasets of human-generated music, questions arise regarding ownership, creativity, and potential biases embedded within the algorithms.

Sanjeev's role as an adjunct instructor of AI at the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design positions him at the forefront of these discussions, as he advocates for transparency and accountability in the realm of AI-driven art.

Source: Arvind Sanjeev via Micromansional