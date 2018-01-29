If you weren't sure Elon Musk deserved the title of "eccentric billionaire", this might convince you otherwise. On top of plans to dig tunnels, create supersonic travel pods, colonize Mars, and load his own Tesla Roadster into the world's most powerful rocket, it seems Musk is getting into the flamethrower game.



Like some of his other ventures, it's hard to tell just how serious Elon Musk is about selling flamethrowers, and for no apparent reason other than to have a laugh. And laugh he does, in a video posted on his Instagram over the weekend showing The Boring Company CEO firing up a flamethrower and running in a not-so-menacing nature at the camera.

There is also dedicated page on The Boring Company's website, where pyro enthusiasts can preorder the weapon for US$500 and watch a video of a pair of company employees letting them rip. Below that is another pre-order button for The Boring Company's Fire Extinguisher for $30, should you feel you need it.

Musk's recent Twitter activity suggests that he plans to produce 20,000 of his little friends. He also says that rumors of him starting a zombie apocalypse to "generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false," and that "you'd need millions of zombies for a so-called "apocalypse" anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!?"