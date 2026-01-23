© 2026 New Atlas
Environment

You can now make fish-free omega-3s from whisky waste

By Shirl Leigh
January 23, 2026
You can now make fish-free omega-3s from whisky waste
Spent barley grains from nearby distilleries are used to feed omega-3-rich micro-algae in MiAlgae's fermentation tanks
Spent barley grains from nearby distilleries are used to feed omega-3-rich micro-algae in MiAlgae's fermentation tanks
View 3 Images
MiAlgae claims to have already recycled 36.1 million liters of spent barley grains
1/3
MiAlgae claims to have already recycled 36.1 million liters of spent barley grains
MiAlgae currently makes two products – MiAlgaeFish for aquaculture feeding (pictured) and MiAlgaePet for pet food supplementation
2/3
MiAlgae currently makes two products – MiAlgaeFish for aquaculture feeding (pictured) and MiAlgaePet for pet food supplementation
Spent barley grains from nearby distilleries are used to feed omega-3-rich micro-algae in MiAlgae's fermentation tanks
3/3
Spent barley grains from nearby distilleries are used to feed omega-3-rich micro-algae in MiAlgae's fermentation tanks
View gallery - 3 images

Omega-3 fatty acids sourced from wild-caught fish stocks are valued for their studied health benefits such as healthy skin, joints, heart and brain function along with enhanced immunity, but this has resulted in a reduction in fish stocks globally. A Scottish firm is working on a solution, in the form of omega-3s made from whisky waste.

Fish don't produce omega-3 fatty acids themselves, but from ingesting marine algae in their diet. MiAlgae, a Scottish biotech company established in 2016, likewise uses the leftover barley grains used in whisky production (that would normally be discarded) to produce a plant-based, low-carbon alternative to fish-based omega-3 fatty acids.

MiAlgae claims to have already recycled 36.1 million liters of spent barley grains
MiAlgae claims to have already recycled 36.1 million liters of spent barley grains

The nutrient-rich barley grain leftovers are used to feed the algae in MiAlgae’s specially designed fermentation tanks, generating omega-3-rich micro-algae that is dehydrated and processed into large quantities of fish-free omega-3 pet food and commercial fish feed products.

The company states that modular production hubs can be built quickly near distilleries and key customers, allowing it to collect the grain leftovers with ease and efficiency.

MiAlgae currently makes two products – MiAlgaeFish for aquaculture feeding (pictured) and MiAlgaePet for pet food supplementation
MiAlgae currently makes two products – MiAlgaeFish for aquaculture feeding (pictured) and MiAlgaePet for pet food supplementation

MiAlgae has recently received an investment of 3 million pounds from both the Scottish and UK governments. A new production facility located in Grangemouth, Scotland is set to open in early 2026 that will boost production by more than tenfold and reportedly save six billion fish annually by replacing marine-sourced omega-3, recycling 36.1 million liters of whisky by-products.

MiAlgae claims that it has so far saved the equivalent of 2.1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, used 639 million liters of whisky by-products, and replaced 1.6 million tonnes of wild fish.

Source: MiAlgae

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

EnvironmentOmega Garden TechnologyFishWhiskyConservationAlgae
No comments
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism from Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Vancouver. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!