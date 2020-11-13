© 2020 New Atlas
Environment

Scribit Pen is claimed to be world's first fully compostable marker

By Ben Coxworth
November 13, 2020
Scribit Pen is claimed to be w...
The Scribit Pen can be used by hand, or in CRA's wall-drawing Scribit robot
The Scribit Pen can be used by hand, or in CRA's wall-drawing Scribit robot
View 3 Images
The Scribit Pen's barrel is constructed from a variety of materials
1/3
The Scribit Pen's barrel is constructed from a variety of materials
The replaceable nibs and cartridges inside the Scribit Pen's barrel are composed of "natural fibers," while the non-toxic water-based ink is actually certified as edible
2/3
The replaceable nibs and cartridges inside the Scribit Pen's barrel are composed of "natural fibers," while the non-toxic water-based ink is actually certified as edible
The Scribit Pen can be used by hand, or in CRA's wall-drawing Scribit robot
3/3
The Scribit Pen can be used by hand, or in CRA's wall-drawing Scribit robot
View gallery - 3 images

Although pens may not be a huge source of landfill waste, it still hurts the environment when they're simply thrown away. That's where the Scribit Pen is designed to come in, as it's claimed to be completely compostable.

Created by Italian design firm Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA), the marker-type pen can be utilized to draw by hand, but it's being made specifically for use by the company's existing Scribit wall-drawing robot.

Its refillable, reusable barrel is made from the buyer's choice of wood or bioplastic – people who don't care about going fully compostable can also opt for anodized aluminum. The replaceable nibs and cartridges inside that barrel are composed of "natural fibers," while the non-toxic water-based ink is actually certified as edible … although you probably wouldn't want to drink it.

The Scribit Pen's barrel is constructed from a variety of materials
The Scribit Pen's barrel is constructed from a variety of materials

"We were troubled by the amount of plastic produced by the markers that the [Scribit] robot uses," says CRA president Carlo Ratti, who is also director of MIT's Senseable City Lab. "By developing the new Scribit Pen, we can turn one of humankind's primordial acts – drawing – into a fully sustainable one."

The pen is currently still in development. There's no word on when it may be commercially available.

Source: Scribit

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

EnvironmentCarlo Ratti AssociatiDrawingCompostBiodegradable
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More