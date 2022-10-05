© 2022 New Atlas
Environment

Study suggests that even small amounts of crude oil can harm seabirds

By Ben Coxworth
October 05, 2022
Study suggests that even small amounts of crude oil can harm seabirds
Although the study utilized feathers obtained from Manx shearwaters, it is believed that the findings should also apply to other species
Although the study utilized feathers obtained from Manx shearwaters, it is believed that the findings should also apply to other species
View 2 Images
A microscope image shows how oil exposure causes feather structures known as barbules to clump, instead of interlocking to form a waterproof barrier
1/2
A microscope image shows how oil exposure causes feather structures known as barbules to clump, instead of interlocking to form a waterproof barrier
Although the study utilized feathers obtained from Manx shearwaters, it is believed that the findings should also apply to other species
2/2
Although the study utilized feathers obtained from Manx shearwaters, it is believed that the findings should also apply to other species

It's always upsetting to see images of seabirds covered in crude oil, as the result of an accidental spill. According to a new study, however, even tiny amounts of routinely released waterborne oil may seriously damage such birds' feathers.

Led by researcher Emma Murphy, a team at Ireland's University College Cork started by collecting feathers from live Manx shearwaters, which are a type of seabird believed to be threatened by oil pollution.

In lab tests, the scientists proceeded to measure how quickly water would pass through those feathers, after exposure to four different thicknesses of surface crude oil – the thicknesses corresponded to those commonly observed at sea. Additionally, high-powered microscopes were used to assess how exposure to that oil affected the structure of the feathers.

It was found that even very thin surface films of oil did structurally harm the feathers, decreasing the ability of feather structures known as barbules to interlock with one another – this made the feathers significantly less waterproof. The films in question were just 0.1 to 3 microns thick. Putting those figures in context, the thickness of a human hair is approximately 70 microns (a micron is one millionth of a meter).

A microscope image shows how oil exposure causes feather structures known as barbules to clump, instead of interlocking to form a waterproof barrier
A microscope image shows how oil exposure causes feather structures known as barbules to clump, instead of interlocking to form a waterproof barrier

According to previous studies, oil-exposure-related loss of feather waterproofing increases the likelihood of seabirds becoming waterlogged, less buoyant, and less able to retain body heat. And while major oil spills may not be a constant occurrence, activities such as shipping and offshore oil extraction do routinely release smaller amounts of oil into the ocean.

"Chronic small-scale oil pollution is commonly overlooked in the marine environment, though it has been shown to have serious implications for the fitness and survival of seabirds," said Murphy. "This study examined one species, but the results can be extended to other species that rely on waterproofing to stay healthy when at sea for long periods."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Source: University College Cork

Tags

EnvironmentUCC University in CorkOilPollutionBirds
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!