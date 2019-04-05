No matter how many different teardrop trailers we cover, it seems there is always another startup with its own variation, a unique combination of features and distinctive teardrop styling. British Columbia's Evolve is the latest to mosey across our radar, offering teardrops with a bit of extra curvature, double doors with full-size windows, and off-grid power complete with roof-mounted solar. These 11.2-foot (3.4-m), 1,000-lb (454-kg) teardrops bring a tiny taste of home on the road, and they can even sleep a family of three.

