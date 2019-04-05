Evolve solar teardrop trailers bring rustic style and powered living to remote spacesView gallery - 16 images
No matter how many different teardrop trailers we cover, it seems there is always another startup with its own variation, a unique combination of features and distinctive teardrop styling. British Columbia's Evolve is the latest to mosey across our radar, offering teardrops with a bit of extra curvature, double doors with full-size windows, and off-grid power complete with roof-mounted solar. These 11.2-foot (3.4-m), 1,000-lb (454-kg) teardrops bring a tiny taste of home on the road, and they can even sleep a family of three.
Founded in 2016, Evolve builds its trailers up from aluminum frames, from which it hangs birch panels and DuroFoam insulation, finishing off with an aluminum skin. This aluminum-heavy construction keeps tow weight low — even the fully featured Traverse "luxury model" weighs in at a flat 1,000 lb.
In terms of its particular take on teardrop styling, Evolve creates a high-arched tear atop a completely flat base. The peak of the arch rolls into a distinctive indentation that looks like someone just poked the teardrop roof like an uncooked dinner roll, before dropping sharply off into a near-vertical tailgate area. Down toward the base, the fenders roll nearly as dramatically as the front fenders of a 1930s coupe, completing a look that's indelibly recognizable as "Evolve."
Evolve continues its signature spin on teardrop styling below the Traverse's aluminum skin. The tailgate galley in particular is familiar but distinct, combining elements of the fixed-counter kitchen with the slide-out kitchen. Rather than individual slides for separate kitchen components, Evolve puts the entire kitchen cabinet on a slide, allowing you to pull it out from the trailer for a bit of extra elbow room. Of course, you can also leave it inside and cook there.
Adding some rustic charm, Evolve builds the galley walls out of birch and lets the buyer choose weathered ash, mahogany or white maple for the cabinetry. The laminate countertop can be finished in butcher block, butter rum granite or white marble looks. In terms of equipment, it's more of a stock-your-own kitchen area with a stainless steel portable stove tray, cooler storage drawer, and various cabinets and cupboards. Actual equipment and appliances, like the Woods portable propane stove or 31-L electric cooler, are optional.
The interior is quite cozy but just as stylish as the rest of the design. The 58 x 78-in (147 x 198-cm) folding mattress that fills out the floor space sizes just below a 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) residential queen, offering a comfy night's sleep for two. A pair of gorgeous round-face cabinets provide storage up high, bringing inside the warm look of the kitchen cabinetry. An optional 13-in LED TV with DVD player can fill out the space between those cabinets, with available 4-in Pyle Bluetooth wall speakers rounding out the "intertainment" system.
Unlike the partial windows seen on many teardrop trailers, Evolve's full-height tempered glass/screen windows take up the near-entirety of the left- and right-side doors, bringing in plenty of light and ventilation. At night, cordless blackout blinds block that light to provide a restful night's sleep. LED lighting and a three-speed powered fan help keep campers comfortable inside.
In developing its small, lightweight aluminum trailers, Evolve remains very mindful of the ongoing "evolution" in the auto industry, in which smaller, more efficient vehicles continue to replace larger gas-guzzlers of old. Evolve uses this as inspiration to increase the Traverse's own off-grid energy efficiency by adding a full electrical system with integrated solar charging. That package comes with two AGM deep-cycle batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter, a solar controller, a 100-watt flexible solar panel that hugs the curves of the Traverse roof and a hookup for an added standalone solar panel. Buyers can upgrade with extra solar panels, batteries and other electrical system add-ons.
The Traverse starts at CA$24,999 (approx. US$18,670) with all the standard features mentioned. Other available options include a 21 x 58-in (53 x 147-cm) traverse bunk bed for a child or pet, underbody shoe bin, outdoor awning, roof rack and portable shower/privacy toilet tent.
Those looking for something with a little less price tag can opt for the CA$14,999 (US$11,200) Outing model, which includes less ornate interior and kitchen cabinetry, a single-battery electrical system with solar prewiring but no standard solar panel, and other scaled-back features.
Manufacturing of all Evolve trailers is handled by British Columbia's Scott Trailers.
Source: Evolve
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more