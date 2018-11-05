Smart aquarium system utilizes a 360-degree underwater webcam
If you've got a "serious" aquarium, then it likely incorporates multiple devices that all need to be powered and controlled. A power bar and a timer may do the trick, but the new Felix aquarium system is intended to do it better – and buyers can opt for a 360-degree underwater webcam that lets them view their fish via an app.
Aquarium devices such as heaters, lights, pumps, temperature sensors, pH meters or feeders can be plugged into the main Felix module's integrated power sockets and USB ports. Depending on the model chosen, the number of inputs ranges from three sockets and two ports, up to eight sockets and six ports.
Using a custom iOS/Android app, users can then set schedules that automate the operation of given devices (such as lights and feeders), or they can manually/remotely operate those devices as needed. The app also provides reminders for tasks like water-changes or feeding, plus it will send alerts when anything goes awry, such as drastic changes in temperature or water chemistry.
Speaking of mishaps, if a power outage should occur, an optional power bank will keep all the devices going for up to 36 hours.
And yes, there's also an optional panoramic underwater camera that shoots 2560 x 1280 30fps video. Accessing that camera via the app, users located anywhere can pan back and forth to check on their fish, seeing them from within the aquarium. The designers are also working on an artificial intelligence-based Health Cam feature, which is intended to detect maladies based on the appearance of fish that are imaged by the camera.
Other features include compatibility with Siri, Alexi and Google Home, along with an augmented reality function in the app, that shows users how best to decorate their aquarium based on its size and shape.
If you're interested, Felix is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Pledges range from US$59 for a three-socket Felix Lite module on its own, up to $245 for an eight-socket Felix Pro along with a camera. Assuming it reaches production, shipping is estimated for next April.
The system is demonstrated in the following video. And if it's just the aquarium webcam part that you like, you might want to also check out the successfully-crowdfunded MOAI.
Sources: Indiegogo, Felix Smart
