The Mirage's stretched hull, sharp, straight lines and stacked decks give it a powerful, almost intimidating presence atop the shimmering water. Large as it is, though, it's really but a tiny speck within a much larger environment. Copious amounts of reflective glass and surfaces help fit it to that environment, softening the edges enough so that the Mirage blends more naturally with its backdrop. The effect is particularly dramatic when viewing the entire Mirage profile on a clear, blue-sky day – or so the conceptual rendering above leads us to believe.