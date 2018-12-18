In many towns and cities around the world, the end of one year and the beginning of a new one is marked by the pop, fizz and bang of fireworks. This party in the sky can be very stressful and distressing for animals, even if they're lucky enough to be wrapped in a thunder vest. Automaker Ford has heard the cries of pooches and come up with a kennel prototype designed to block out external sounds and create a quiet zone for anxious canines.