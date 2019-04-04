Each thread was first dipped in one of the dyes, after which it was treated with acetic acid – the latter step caused the fiber to swell, and made its surface coarser, which may have allowed for better binding of the dye to the thread. In a final step, an organic polymer known as polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) was applied to the thread – this created a flexible and water-repellent yet gas-permeable seal around the dyed fiber.