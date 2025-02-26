© 2025 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Self-healing asphalt uses plant spores to keep potholes from forming

By Ben Coxworth
February 26, 2025
Self-healing asphalt uses plant spores to keep potholes from forming
Swansea University's Dr. Jose Norambuena-Contreras with a sample of the self-healing asphalt
Swansea University's Dr. Jose Norambuena-Contreras with a sample of the self-healing asphalt
View 2 Images
Stag's horn clubmoss produces and releases spores as part of its reproductive cycle
1/2
Stag's horn clubmoss produces and releases spores as part of its reproductive cycle
Swansea University's Dr. Jose Norambuena-Contreras with a sample of the self-healing asphalt
2/2
Swansea University's Dr. Jose Norambuena-Contreras with a sample of the self-healing asphalt

If you want to stop potholes from forming in asphalt roads, you've gotta get 'em while they're still just tiny cracks. A new self-healing asphalt could one day do that very thing, utilizing spores obtained from moss.

The experimental material is currently being developed by scientists from Swansea University and King's College London in the UK, working with colleagues from the University of Bío-Bío in Chile.

The researchers started by utilizing machine learning algorithms to model the manner in which bitumen (the sticky black stuff in asphalt) oxidizes and hardens in response to environmental factors. Once it has hardened past a certain threshold, the bitumen cracks instead of stretching when subjected to heavy loads.

In order to heal the initial micro-cracks before they can form into larger cracks – and ultimately into potholes – there needs to be a way of rejuvenating the oxidized bitumen. That's where the spores come in.

The scientists started by obtaining spores from the stag's horn clubmoss plant (Lycopodium clavatum). Utilizing a variety of chemical treatments, the researchers were able to remove the reproductive cells from within those spores, leaving them hollow.

Stag's horn clubmoss produces and releases spores as part of its reproductive cycle
Stag's horn clubmoss produces and releases spores as part of its reproductive cycle

Next, utilizing vacuum and centrifugal encapsulation techniques, the scientists loaded the spores up with payloads of sunflower oil. The loaded spores were then added to bitumen, which was in turn used in the production of small pieces of asphalt.

When the asphalt samples were subjected to conditions that caused micro-cracks to form in the bitumen, the spores within those cracks ruptured and released the sunflower oil. That oil rejuvenated the oxidized bitumen, causing the cracks to disappear in less than one hour.

As an added bonus, the rejuvenating oil can also be obtained from agricultural waste that would otherwise go unused.

"In our research, we want to mimic the healing properties observed in nature," says King College London's Dr. Francisco Martin-Martinez. "For example, when a tree or animal is cut, their wounds naturally heal over time, using their own biology. Creating asphalt that can heal itself will increase the durability of roads and reduce the need for people to fill in potholes."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Source: Swansea University

Tags

Good ThinkingSwansea UniversityKing's College LondonRoadSelf-healing
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!