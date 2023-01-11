© 2023 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Steadicam inventor turns his attention to mobility aids, with the Zeen

By Ben Coxworth
January 11, 2023
Steadicam inventor turns his attention to mobility aids, with the Zeen
Garrett Brown takes the Zeen for a spin
Garrett Brown takes the Zeen for a spin
View 4 Images
Garrett Brown takes the Zeen for a spin
1/4
Garrett Brown takes the Zeen for a spin
The Zeen sits at the height of a regular chair, when not lifting
2/4
The Zeen sits at the height of a regular chair, when not lifting
Shown here fully set up, the Zeen can be folded down for transit and storage
3/4
Shown here fully set up, the Zeen can be folded down for transit and storage
The Zeen is priced at $3,800
4/4
The Zeen is priced at $3,800
View gallery - 4 images

Back in the 1970s Garrett Brown invented the Steadicam, a tool that revolutionized the field of film production. His latest creation is a device known as the Zeen, which helps mobility-challenged users not only to get around, but also to stand up and sit down.

"I was with my dad as he gracefully declined in 2013," Brown tells us, regarding the origins of his invention. "I watched his pals on walkers and wheelchairs (and didn't admire either), and there, right between them, was this giant gap."

More specifically, he noted that while walkers allow users to maintain an upright stance, and wheelchairs allow them to sit comfortably, neither one helps them to transition between those two states.

That's where the Zeen comes in. Taking its name from the draisine, which was a balance-bike-like forerunner to the modern bicycle, it's designed for people who still have some use of at least one of their legs, but are unable to stand or walk unaided.

The Zeen sits at the height of a regular chair, when not lifting
The Zeen sits at the height of a regular chair, when not lifting

In the Zeen's default configuration, its seat sits at chair height, like that of a wheelchair. Users then move simply by kicking along with their feet between the front wheels, sort of like people move when sitting on a wheeled office chair.

When users wish to stand, they're assisted by two gas springs that raise both the seat and its occupant to an upright position – no motors are involved. Users are then able to walk, still supported by the seat (which has a saddle-like nose) and the handlebars/armrests. A seatbelt provides protection against falls, plus the lifting mechanism can be locked at any height.

Not only can users walk, they can also "glide" by allowing the Zeen to coast between each step – and yes, it has brakes. Because all four of its wheels swivel, users can additionally turn on the spot. When it's time to sit back down, they just squeeze two levers on the handlebars to release the lifting mechanism, so the seat can be gently pushed down by their body weight.

Shown here fully set up, the Zeen can be folded down for transit and storage
Shown here fully set up, the Zeen can be folded down for transit and storage

Brown tells us that the Zeen itself tips the scales at 40 lb (18 kg), and that its springs can be adjusted to lift users weighing between 90 and 250 lb (41 and 113 kg). According to a recent report on CBS News, he has already built 100 of the devices for clients including Pope Francis.

The Zeen has now entered commercial production, and is available via the company website for US$3,800. It's demonstrated in the video below.
ZEEN Feature Overview

Source: Zeen

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Good ThinkingMobility AidWheelchairsSteadicamAssistive Technologies
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!