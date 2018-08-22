Green-roofed Mexican home constructed from concrete and fallen timberView gallery - 45 images
Tucked away in the wooded hillside near Mexico's Valle de Bravo, a unique new tripod-shaped home has taken shape. Topped by a green roof with magnificent valley views, the Casa de la Roca goes to some lengths to blend into its natural environment, most notably by way of the timber reclaimed from the forest floor that forms an integral part of its structure.
The Y-shaped home was designed by Barcelona and Mexico-based architecture firm Cadaval & Solà-Morales, which isn't averse to a little alphabetical inspiration with its spectacular X House another to grab our attention back in 2013.
Designing the Casa de la Roca house in this way was an effort to make the most of its picturesque setting. Each arm of the "Y" leads to a room at its end, each with large floor-to-ceiling windows for easy enjoyment of the heavily forested surroundings and valley. These arms meet in the middle at a central node that is outdoors, yet protected from the elements by a roof and walls on either side.
For the materials, the team began with trusty ol' concrete due to its high structural performance, longevity and low maintenance. It also plays nicely with the local climate and creates a thermal mass for the home in the cooler months, while the large windows create opportunities for cross ventilation in the warmer months.
More impressive is the use of a "huge amount" of reclaimed wood, gathered from the fallen trees in the area. This upcycled timber forms an important part of the structure by serving as the cross beams for the roof, which are left exposed on the inside to create a "very emphatic and directional rhythm."
Ceramic is also used throughout the ceiling as an important structural component to consolidate the timber beams, together holding up a shrubbery-covered roof that further melds the home with the natural landscape. The black paint is also an effort to blend in, with the architects choosing the color for a "certain anonymity in front of the vegetation and exuberant views."
To see more of the impressive Casa de la Roca, take a look through our gallery.
Source: Cadaval & Solà-Morales
