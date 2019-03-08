Pair of "dancing" towers to rise in NYCView gallery - 5 images
The construction of two unusual-looking residential towers is set to begin in Brooklyn, New York City, in August this year. Designed by OMA, the buildings are likened to dancing partners by the firm and feature a striking blocky design that's meant to maximize views.
The Greenpoint Landing project is headed by OMA's Jason Long and developed by Brookfield Properties. It will be located on Brooklyn's Greenpoint waterfront, which is undergoing wider development, and comprises a North Tower, which rises to 300 ft (91 m) and a South Tower, which reaches 400 ft (121 m). The dancing reference brings to mind SHoP's American Copper Buildings.
The taller tower widens as it rises and the smaller tower narrows. According to OMA, there's a practical reason behind this. Their odd shape will serve to maximize both daylight and views of the Manhattan skyline.
"Like two dancers, the towers simultaneously lean into and away from one another," says OMA. "The taller tower widens toward the east as it rises, maximizing views and creating a dramatic face to the neighborhood and beyond. Its partner steps back from the waterfront to create a series of large terraces, widening toward the ground and the new waterfront park to the North. A ziggurat and its inverse, the pair are intimately linked by the void between them. "
The interiors of the Greenpoint Landing towers will be mostly given over to residential space, with a total of 745 units, some 30 percent of which will be deemed "affordable," according to OMA.
However, the project will also feature retail space and parking, as well as a 2.5 acre (1 hectare) landscaped public space along the shoreline. Additionally, the two towers will be linked by a skybridge that will include a swimming pool and fitness center.
