We first caught wind of the Skyf drone around a year ago, and the Russian outfit rolled out some pretty outrageous performance specs to go with it. With a mix of gasoline and electric motors, the massive multirotor drone can apparently carry a 440-lb (220 kg) payload for up to eight hours. Recent demonstration flights in Tatarstan, Russia, didn't see it quite reach these lofty heights, but it did do enough for its creators to lay claim to a Guinness World Record.