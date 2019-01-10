The device is reported to feature GPS and mapping technology, a security lock and alarm (with bike tracking in the event of theft), and an included Vodafone SIM with 3 years of free 3G mobile data. It's Wi-Fi-enabled and rocks its own HD music player for music on the move. Riders will also be able to tap into cycling performance metrics such as speed and distance covered, and be able to control front, rear and handlebar lighting from the menu.

