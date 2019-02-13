Hedgehog Carbon umbrella designed to withstand hurricane windsView gallery - 5 images
Umbrellas are designed to help shield us from a downpour, but if rain is accompanied by chaotic winds – as is often the case – they can let us down. Back in 2015, Hedgehog Products launched a successful Kickstarter for the Cypress, an umbrella designed to resist windy weather. Now the company is back with the second generation Carbon, that's reported capable of withstanding hurricane level windspeeds.
As its name suggests, the Hedgehog Carbon has carbon fiber construction, with polycarbonate joints and a stainless steel telescopic shaft.
Each rib is designed to independently pivot and adjust to keep you covered, even in gusty winds of over 70 mph, and the 47 inch (1,190 mm) diameter canopy is attached to the frame at 19 secure connection points. This canopy is interchangeable and can be swapped out in under 3 minutes, for another color or eye-catching patterned design.
Between downpours, the Hedgehog Carbon packs down to 13 inches (330 mm) long and tips the scales at 15 oz (420 g).
The Hedgehog Carbon is now available via the link below, priced at US$99. The video below shows the product undergoing durability testing.
Source: Hedgehog Products
