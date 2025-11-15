Ancient Maya monument discovery rewrites the history books

For a long time, archaeologists believed that large buildings required large bosses. The idea was simple: only societies with strong hierarchies (kings, priests, and planners) could organize massive construction projects.

But recent discoveries in the Maya region are rewriting that script. Archaeologists previously pictured early Maya life as simple and small-scale: people making pottery, living in scattered villages from 1000 to 700 BCE. They thought big cities developed much later.

But that old story began to crack when archaeologists uncovered massive early structures at sites such as Ceibal, Cival, Yaxnohcah, and Xocnaceh. However, it was a site called Aguada Fénix, with a giant man-made monument from over 3,000 years ago, that truly shook things up. Suddenly, experts were rethinking the origins of early Mesoamerican civilizations.

Unlike the Olmec centers of San Lorenzo and La Venta, early Maya sites show no signs of top-down power. Yet people still came together to build big. Why?

Their story sparks fresh thinking on how modern societies might organize large-scale efforts, without deep divides or towering hierarchies.

A new study published in the journal Science Advances, by an international team led by a University of Arizona archaeologist, is suggesting Aguada Fénix wasn't just a giant platform; it was a cosmic map. By studying how Aguada Fénix was built and used, researchers uncovered strong evidence that it was designed as a cosmogram, a symbolic map of the universe.

That means it wasn’t just ancient; it may have been one of the most spiritually important places in the entire Maya world.

Inomata and his colleagues first found clues of Aguada Fénix in 2017 using lidar, or light detection and ranging, which uses lasers from an airplane flown overhead to scan through jungle and forest to create 3D maps of humanmade structures. Takeshi Inomata/University of Arizona

In 2020, archaeologists made an amazing discovery in Tabasco, Mexico. They found Aguada Fénix, a giant Maya platform nearly a mile long that dates back to 1000 BCE. It is now seen as the largest known monument in the Maya world. The story didn’t end there though. In the following years, researchers uncovered nearly 500 smaller, similar sites across southeastern Mexico.

In a recent dig at Aguada Fénix, archaeologists uncovered a cruciform pit. This cross-shaped cavity was filled with ceremonial treasures. These artifacts provide rare and powerful insights into the sacred rituals of the early Maya.

To determine the age of the cruciform pit, researchers used radiocarbon dating and ceramic fragments. Their first big find? Ceremonial jade axes.

The team excavated jade axes and ornaments that were likely left later, in return trips to the site, after builders made offerings to the cruciform cache and filled it in. Takeshi Inomata/University of Arizona

"That told us that this was really an important ritual place," explained Takeshi Inomata, Regents Professor of anthropology .

Digging deeper into the cruciform pit, archaeologists uncovered jade carvings, a crocodile, a bird, and possibly a woman in childbirth, echoes of myth and life. At the very bottom lay a smaller cross-shaped chamber, where colored soils – blue, green, and yellow – were carefully placed to match the four cardinal directions.

A jade artifact found in the cruciform likely represents a woman giving birth, researchers said. Takeshi Inomata/University of Arizona

"We've known that there are specific colors associated with specific directions, and that's important for all Mesoamerican people, even the Native American people in North America," Inomata stressed. "But we never had actual pigment placed in this way. This is the first case that we've found those pigments associated with each specific direction. So that was very exciting."

Researchers think early Maya builders placed colored pigments and sacred items as offerings. They buried these offerings under layers of sand and soil with care. Radiocarbon dating indicates this ritual took place between 900 and 845 BCE. Later generations probably came back and added jade objects to honor the past and renew the sacred bond.

Mineral pigments in the cruciform cache were arranged to correspond with cardinal directions, according to recorded rituals: Blue azurite to the north, green malachite to the east and yellow ochre with geothite to the south. The western side of the cache included soil and likely other material that began as red and faded over time. Takeshi Inomata/University of Arizona

Inomata suggests these recent findings challenge current archaeological ideas around how certain cultures expanded over time.

"The study is further evidence opposing the long-held belief that Mesoamerican cultures grew gradually, building increasingly larger settlements, such as Tikal in Guatemala and Teotihuacan in central Mexico, whose pyramid monuments are icons for Mesoamerica today," he explains. "Aguada Fénix predates the heydays of those cities by nearly a thousand years – and is as large or larger than all of them."

In 2017, Inomata's team first spotted clues of Aguada Fénix using lidar. Later, researchers saw that the monument’s center line points to the sunrise on October 17 and February 24. These two dates are 130 days apart, half of the 260-day sacred calendar used in ancient Mesoamerican rituals. It seems as if the builders carved a cosmic calendar into the land itself, aligning their world with the rhythms of the sky.

"This arrangement is similar to other Maya sites that also had ceremonial caches, hinting that they might find something similar at Aguada Fénix, on what is now rural ranchland in eastern Tabasco," says Inomata.

The new investigation also revealed raised causeways, sunken corridors, and water canals that stretched up to six miles (9.7 km), guiding people and water alike. All of it mirrored the monument's solar orientation, blending movement, ritual, and cosmic design into the landscape.

University of Arizona archaeologist Takeshi Inomata (left) and archaeologist Melina Garcia excavate a cache of ceremonial artifacts that include mineral pigments associated with cardinal directions. Atasta Flores

Unlike Tikal in Guatemala, where kings ruled with grandeur, Aguada Fénix shows no signs of royal command. Instead, Inomata suggests its leaders were thinkers: astronomers and planners who shaped the site with cosmic insight, not political power.

And these findings have clear implications for how modern society can evolve.

"People have this idea that certain things happened in the past – that there were kings, and kings built the pyramids, and so in modern times, you need powerful people to achieve big things," Inomata said. "But once you see the actual data from the past, it was not like that. So, we don't need really big social inequality to achieve important things."

Aguada Fénix shows what people can build together. Its sheer scale is stunning, especially for a region with few earlier monuments. Some builders may have been seasonal visitors, returning for rituals and processions. Yet even this grand design had limits: the northern corridors, carved through wetlands, likely flooded during rainy months. Still, the site stands as a powerful reminder of what shared purpose can achieve.

Olmec sculptures often glorified rulers and gods. But at Aguada Fénix, the art tells a different story, carvings of animals and a woman, grounded in everyday life. These humble symbols suggest that massive monuments and waterworks weren’t just elite visions; they were community creations.

Xanti S. Ceballos Pesina, a Ph.D. candidate in the School of Anthropology and a co-author on the study, helped excavate a smaller complex within Aguada Fénix. Takeshi Inomata/University of Arizona

Study co-author Xanti S. Ceballos Pesina said she was blown away at how extensive Aguada Fénix is, and surprised at how it eluded researchers for so long.

"I think it's very cool that new technologies are helping to discover these new types of architectural arrangements," she said. "And when you see it on the map, it's very impressive that in the Middle Preclassic Period, people with no centralized organization or power were coming together to perform rituals and to build this massive construction."

The new study was published in the journal Science Advances

Source: University of Arizona