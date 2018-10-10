Holden's Design Director Richard Ferlazzo challenged his team, headed by lead designer Ewan Kingsbury, to design a futuristic racer that incorporated new and emerging technologies, while making use of sophisticated simulation software that allows them to conjure up images of the finished product. This was also used to complete a virtual lap of Mount Panorama, blitzing the current lap record of 2:01.567 set in a McLaren 650S GT3 in 2016. According to Holden, the Time Attack Concept (virtually) completed the journey in 1:29.30.