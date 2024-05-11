© 2024 New Atlas
Ummahat AlShaykh Island sets new standards in sustainable tourism

By Bridget Borgobello
May 11, 2024
Ummahat AlShaykh Island sets new standards in sustainable tourism
Offshore villas with helical structures, offering stunning sea views
The Ummahat AlShaykh Island project is a triumph of sustainability and luxury tourism
Nestled on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, amid 90 islands and sweeping desert landscapes
Low, horizontally oriented villas with gently curved roofs that mimic the natural sand dunes
Offshore villas with helical structures, offering stunning sea views
A deep respect for the environment is at the core of the project’s design philosophy
Villa designs ensuring guest privacy and minimal sand infill to preserve the island’s shape
As part of the project, currently known as Hotel 11, Kuma and his firm also designed two specialty restaurants
The project represents a new era of luxury tourism in the heart of the Red Sea
Large cantilevering roofing to maximize shade area throughout the day
Villa designs ensuring guest privacy and minimal sand infill to preserve the island’s shape
KKA adopted sustainable alternatives to traditional construction materials and methods
The dwellings are constructed with a prefabrication systems utilizing spruce timber and clay plaster
Roofs clad with natural cedar wood shingles, chosen for resilience against harsh weather and salt water
The architects took a proactive approach to environmental conservation with buildings that can be disassembled
Helical structures emerge from the sea, providing guests with stunning views across the water
The project represents a new era of luxury tourism in the heart of the Red Sea
The forward-thinking approach to sustainable development and tourism is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to diversify its economy
Luxury Villas designed both on land and over water
In the realm of innovative architecture, few projects rival Ummahat AlShaykh Island in sheer ambition and eco-conscious design. Spearheaded by architect Kengo Kuma and his team, this project is a triumph of sustainability and luxury tourism in the heart of the Red Sea.

The Ummahat AlShaykh Island project is made up of 22 islands located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia and its design philosophy is deeply rooted in respect for the environment. The ambitious masterplan zone is surrounded by yet more islands, miles of sweeping desert and dramatic volcanic landscapes, and developer Red Sea Global (formerly TRSDC) tasked Kengo Kuma with the design of luxury tourist villas and other buildings on one of the project's islands.

Kuma and his team have opted for a site-specific approach, crafting low, horizontally oriented "Land Villas" with gently curved roofs that mimic the natural contours of the surrounding sand dunes. The design of the villas not only ensures guest privacy but also minimizes sand infill, in an effort to preserves the island's shape. In addition, taking cues from coral ecosystems, the sea villas situated offshore boast a helical structure that emerges from the sea, providing guests with stunning views across the water.

"Our design approach for the Ummahat AlShaykh island project, was deeply rooted in the site's unique characteristics, fostering a philosophy of seamless integration with the surrounding landscape," says Kengo Kuma and Associates. "Despite the challenges presented by the delicate environment, our site-specific approach guided us in crafting [the Land Villas]."

To construct the resort, Kuma opted for the use of sustainable alternatives to traditional construction materials and methods. Prefabrication systems, primarily utilizing spruce timber and clay plaster, were adopted to minimize the use of concrete and reduce the project's environmental footprint. The roofs are clad with natural cedar wood shingles, specifically chosen for their resilience against harsh weather conditions and salt water.

In a climate like the one in Ummahat, shade and ventilation are also of vital importance. The architects therefore created roofing that features large cantilevering in all of the dwellings, maximizing the shade area over the entire day.

Moreover, Kuma and his team have taken a proactive approach to environmental conservation by designing buildings that can be disassembled and removed without causing significant damage to the environment. Prefabrication played a pivotal role in achieving this goal, allowing for minimal disruption to the island's delicate ecosystem.

As part of the Ummahat 9-3 project, Kuma and his firm also designed two specialty restaurants, one on land and one over water; a community building; spa; reception pavilion; housekeeping villas; and a guest jetty.

Beyond its architectural and environmental achievements, the Ummahat AlShaykh Island project holds broader significance within the context of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative. As part of this ambitious plan to diversify the country's economy, the project represents a forward-thinking approach to sustainable development and tourism.

Source: KKAA

