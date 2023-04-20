Acer adds Full HD laser projector to eco-friendly Vero line

Taiwan-based tech company Acer is adding a new laser projector to its eco-friendly Vero range, which features a chassis containing a significant amount of recycled plastic, needs less power to run compared to its lamp-based cousins, and will ship in fully recyclable packaging.

The Vero PL3510ATV comes wrapped in a chassis that's manufactured using 50% post-consumer-recycled-plastic waste, and Acer boasts that the combination of an "advanced laser light source" and high energy efficiency "reduces power consumption by approximately 48%" when compared to its P6500 lamp-based model.

Its laser diode outputs 4,800 ANSI lumens for potential daytime viewing without needing to pull the drapes, and is reckoned good for around 20,000 hours of normal use or 30,000 hours in eco mode. The laser-phosphor technology at the heart of the unit "allows it to present rich, accurate colors while providing eight times less lighting decay" and the Full HD projector can throw 79-inch visuals from 6.5 feet (2 m) away – there's no mention of maximum image size at this point.

The IP5X-rated projector features automatic 2D keystone correction and four-corner adjustment for ease of setup, but focus and zoom are manual. Folks can cable up to a source device via a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports (including one with audio channel return) or there's an Android TV dongle in the box to help satisfy streaming entertainment needs. Audio is served up by a single 10-W speaker, though analog and digital audio outs are also available around back.

It looks like the Vero PL3510ATV is heading to the EMEA region only (at least initially) with a starting price of €1,399, and is due to go on sale from September – when no doubt more detailed specs will be revealed.

Source: Acer