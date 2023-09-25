Asus aims for backyard movie nights with the ZenBeam L2 portable projector

Taiwan multinational Asus has added another model to its ZenBeam range of portable projectors. The compact L2 short-throw entertainment hub comes with Android TV, Harman Kardon sound and a battery that's good for more than 3 hours of watching per charge.

The ZenBeam L2's DLP projection engine offers native Full HD resolution at a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for visuals between 40 and 120 diagonal inches. There's support for 16.7-million colors and seven picture modes are cooked in, including one that can be tweaked by the user. Autofocus and four-corner keystone correction should help with easy setup, plus the unit can resize the thrown image to avoid obstacles.

The projector sports a RGBB LED light source that puts out 400 ANSI lumens, which will likely be pretty much a wash out for daytime viewing but should come to life once the lights go down. That mercury-free LED is reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use.

Around back is a HDMI port plus a powered USB for cabling to media sources, and an Android TV device is included for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

A Light Wall feature offers a choice of 26 virtual scenes to brighten up a blank wall Asus

There's support for Chromecast and voice control is possible via Google Assistant using the remote. Asus has also included a Light Wall feature designed to "bring any room to life with a diverse cast of virtual scenes to fit any ambience or mood."

The ZenBeam L2 measures 132 x 172 x 132 mm (5.2 x 6.8 x 5.2 in), and features a 65-Wh Li-ion battery for cable-free operation in the backyard or at camp for up to 3.5 hours per charge. It rocks a 10-W Harman Kardon speaker plus a 3.5-mm headphone jack for private screenings, and there's a built-in kickstand to help set up the perfect projection angle.

The Asus ZenBeam L2 will go on sale from next month for US$699.

