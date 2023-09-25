Asus aims for backyard movie nights with the ZenBeam L2 portable projector
Taiwan multinational Asus has added another model to its ZenBeam range of portable projectors. The compact L2 short-throw entertainment hub comes with Android TV, Harman Kardon sound and a battery that's good for more than 3 hours of watching per charge.
The ZenBeam L2's DLP projection engine offers native Full HD resolution at a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for visuals between 40 and 120 diagonal inches. There's support for 16.7-million colors and seven picture modes are cooked in, including one that can be tweaked by the user. Autofocus and four-corner keystone correction should help with easy setup, plus the unit can resize the thrown image to avoid obstacles.
The projector sports a RGBB LED light source that puts out 400 ANSI lumens, which will likely be pretty much a wash out for daytime viewing but should come to life once the lights go down. That mercury-free LED is reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use.
Around back is a HDMI port plus a powered USB for cabling to media sources, and an Android TV device is included for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.
There's support for Chromecast and voice control is possible via Google Assistant using the remote. Asus has also included a Light Wall feature designed to "bring any room to life with a diverse cast of virtual scenes to fit any ambience or mood."
The ZenBeam L2 measures 132 x 172 x 132 mm (5.2 x 6.8 x 5.2 in), and features a 65-Wh Li-ion battery for cable-free operation in the backyard or at camp for up to 3.5 hours per charge. It rocks a 10-W Harman Kardon speaker plus a 3.5-mm headphone jack for private screenings, and there's a built-in kickstand to help set up the perfect projection angle.
The Asus ZenBeam L2 will go on sale from next month for US$699.
Product page: ZenBeam L2
