BenQ aims to make movie nights easier for those with open-plan spaces

BenQ has launched a new 4K projector that's designed specifically for modern open-plan living spaces. The GP520 is pitched as an all-in-one entertainment hub with smart auto setup technology "for stunning viewing quality, regardless of the wall color, lighting conditions, or room layout."

"Families often struggle to achieve high-quality projection in open living spaces," said BenQ's president, Peter Huang. "The GP520 addresses three critical issues: color distortion from ambient light, optimization to different wall colors, and auto-setup without constant adjustment when the projector is moved into different corners. With the GP520, families can enjoy flawless 4K visuals no matter where or how it is set up."

The DLP projection engine throws 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at up to 180 diagonal inches (when positioned 15.7 ft/4.8 m away from the display surface), while the 4LED light source puts out 2,600 ANSI lumens for an operational life of up to 30,000 hours.

The GP520 covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and 81% of the DCI-P3 space, but has also been treated to BenQ's own CinematicColor tuning and HDR-PRO technology for "unparalleled color performance and sharpness for truly cinematic 180-inch big-screen experiences."

It comes with three tripod holes for installation flexibility, along with autofocus, auto keystone, obstacle avoidance and screen fit smarts. An auto cinema mode is included too, which adjusts for different wall colors, adapts to ambient lighting and employs digital zoom to keep visuals sharp over various distances.

Google TV is built in for access to 4K streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+. The boxy unit rocks a pair of 12-W speakers for an all-in-one audiovisual package, though Bluetooth 5.2 also caters for wireless connectivity to external speakers or headphones.

Folks who prefer cabling to a media source can do so over HDMI 2.1, which not only offers audio return for integration into a home theater setup but also an automatic low-latency mode for the promise of smooth big-screen console gaming (input lag at 4K/60Hz is 17.9 ms).

The 9.49 x 5.94 x 8.86-in (241.3 x 151 x 225-mm) BenQ GP520 is on sale in the UK and Europe for £/€1,199. There's no word on US pricing or availability, but last year's GP500 model made it Stateside so there's a good chance this one will too.

