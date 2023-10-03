BenQ 4LED projector immerses players in low-lag big-screen gaming

BenQ has announced an update to last year's 4LED gaming projector in the shape of the X3100i, which boasts 4K big-screen visuals and Android TV, super-low input lag, enhanced dynamic range and spatial audio.

The X3100i's DLP projection engine is capable of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals, and the unit's 1.15-1.5:1 throw ratio can project at up to 150 diagonal inches from 12.4 ft away from the display surface.

Where LED light sources can be a little underwhelming in the brightness department, BenQ's 4LED technology manages to put out 3,300 ANSI lumens – up from 3,000 on the X3000i – for the possibility of daytime gaming without needing to employ blackout drapes. Users can also look forward to as much as 30,000 hours of service life in eco mode.

The X3100i's 4LED light source puts out 3,300 ANSI lumens, and BenQ has cooked in enhanced HDR visuals with SSI Dynamic Black and tone mapping for "vibrant contrast and lifelike shadows" BenQ

"Spectacular color rendition" comes courtesy of support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and 95% of Rec.709, plus HDR10 – though BenQ improves the formula with tone mapping and enhanced contrast, something the company is calling HDR-PRO.

The projector boasts an input latency of 4.16 milliseconds at 1080p/240 Hz, 8.3 ms at 2K/120 Hz or 16.7 ms at 4K/60 Hz to allow players to "react instantaneously for flawless victories." It also comes packing a number of game modes optimized for role playing titles, first-person shooters, sports and racers.

Players can download projection settings from pros or share their own tweaks via the SettingXchange. An auto mode is able to detect and optimize Xbox, PlayStation or Switch input lag and audiovisual settings for each console, and there's even targeting enhancement for FPS games if desired. On the subject of audio, the boxy unit is home to two 5-W spatial audio speakers for immersive onboard game sounds, as well as 3.5-mm and S/PDIF audio outs.

The X3100i benefits from auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction and vertical lens shift of 40-60% for flexible installation. There are three HDMI 2.0b ports, with support for audio return, for cabling up to a console or other media source, plus USB Type A.

BenQ showcased the X3100i 4LED projector at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 BenQ

It runs Android 11 and ships with an Android TV dongle for access to thousands of entertainment and gaming apps over 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, including native Netflix. And AirPlay, Miracast and Google Cast are cooked in for wirelessly sharing content from a mobile device.

The x3100i projector measures 10.7 x 8.4 x 10.2 in (272 x 213 x 259 mm) and tips the scales at 15 lb (6.8 kg). It's listed as "coming soon" on BenQ's webstore at US$2,399, and can be optioned with a universal ceiling mount.

Product page: BenQ x3100i