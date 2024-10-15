Iconic Zeppelin streaming speaker gains Pro-level refinements

High-end Brit audio gear maker Bowers & Wilkins has given its iconic Zeppelin portable speaker a Pro upgrade. The blimp-shaped unit is home to improved drivers, better support for hi-res streaming, plus a few eyeball pleasers for good measure.

Back in 2007, Bowers & Wilkins turned its back on boxy iPod dock designs for something a little different. It wasn't just utterly gorgeous, the design allowed B&W to pack in a sizable bass unit amidships while placing mid-range drivers and tweeters on either side. The result? Supremely satisfying sonic output.

The portable speaker did demand quite a heft of cash from music lovers though, but I certainly thought it worth the US$599 price tag. The company upgraded the system to wireless in 2011, courtesy of Apple Air, and our very own David Szondy was certainly impressed by the "upmarket music box" when he reviewed a newer model in 2016. Updates have continued, but this latest one is the first Pro Edition.

The Zeppelin Pro Edition has been treated to upgraded subwoofer, mid-range drivers and tweeters Bowers & Wilkins

Within the elongated egg are a pair of 3.5-inch mid-range drivers that employ the company's Fixed Suspension Transducer technology that's found in its luxurious floor standers. These are reported to benefit from a more open sound thanks to increased cone damping.

The titanium dome tweeters used in B&W's 600 Series speakers trickle down to the Pro. They're positioned towards the pointy ends and are completely isolated from vibrations. This is probably just as well considering the 6-inch subwoofer that pumps out low-end thunder from the heart of the unit. The DSP also gains revised tuning "to make the most of the potential of these new drive units."

Music lovers can stream over AirPlay 2, BT with aptX Adaptive or Spotify Connect, plus there's support for hi-res listening via the mobile app Bowers & Wilkins

Streaming tunes to the Zeppelin Pro is possible via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive decoding and Spotify Connect, and there's support for hi-res services like Deezer, Qobuz, TiDAL and others through the companion Music app. The unit is also multi-room capable, and can be used with other Pro Editions or mixed with B&W's Formation range.

The downlight in this edition now offers a choice of 15 colors, each with its own brightness control, and the housing is offered in Space Grey or Solar Gold. The Zeppelin Pro Edition is available from today for $799.

Product page: B&W Zeppelin Pro Edition