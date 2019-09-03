Bryston's latest high-end DAC is a streamer and player too

Canada hi-fi brand Bryston has added a new Digital-to-Analog-Converter to its BDA line, and it's much more than just a DAC, it's an entertainment hub with built-in network streamer and music player.

"Bryston is excited to be able to deliver the exceptionally high performance of our digital music player and our DAC merged into a single chassis solution," said the company's Gary Dayton. "Now music enthusiasts can enjoy a sleek, easy-to-use ultimate performance streamer/DAC combo as centerpiece of their digital entertainment system."

The BDA-3.14 works with high resolution streaming services such as Qobuz and Tidal, it's compatible with Roon media management and can also tune into internet radio stations. The DAC can play PCM files up to 32-bit/384 kHz resolution, native DSDx4 is supported, and it's reported capable of reducing jitter (time distortion) to "nearly unmeasurable levels."

Bryston says that the analog section is totally free of integrated circuits, which can limit bandwidth and dynamic range in other systems, and points out that the device boasts 10 inputs, including digital and coaxial, two--channel HDMI ports, and asynchronous USB. And the unit's network module facilitates control over TCP/IP and RS-232 interfaces.

The BDA-3.14 can be hooked up to network-attached storage or USB drives, output level on a connected amplifier can be adjusted on the BDA-3.14 thanks to digital volume control, and an updated Manic Moose UI offers improved control of functionality from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

The BDA-3.14 is due for release early in the fourth quarter for a suggested retail price of US$4,195.

Source: Bryston