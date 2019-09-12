Epson's latest laser projection TV system rejects ambient light

Setting up a projector to watch movies was once a fairly laborious, time-consuming and complicated task. But getting modern image throwers ready for family viewing is a breeze by comparison, and no longer needs to be something that takes over the room. Ultra-short-throw projectors can be placed right next to the wall and still produce stunning images. But sometimes ambient light sources can cause the thrown image to look washed out. Epson's LS500 comes with a screen that's designed to reject such light interference.

Epson calls the LS500 a Laser Projection TV as it's being pitched as an alternative to large LCD or OLED televisions that might spoil a room's aesthetic. The company says that the combination of its own 4K Pro-UHD 3LCD projection technology, a 2,500,00:1 dynamic contrast ratio and HDR processing results in "an exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp picture."

"The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 redefines the traditional television experience by offering an immersive display size up to 120-Inches," said Epson America's Rodrigo Catalan. "Whether you're watching a live sporting event, streaming your favorite series, gaming on the latest generation of consoles, or simply watching the latest blockbuster movie, the all-new Epson Laser Projection TV will simple amaze you."

The remote features voice search capabilities courtesy of Google Assistant, allowing users to tap into the Android TV operating system and watch favorites from Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, YouTube and more. And streaming devices and consoles can be cabled up thanks to support for the 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 specification.

But if your viewing experience is troubled by potential washout from ambient lighting, Epson has the answer in the form of a 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting screen that uses optical layering technology to compensate for room lighting.

The black or white LS500 Laser Projection TV system will be available in the first quarter of 2020, and comes in either a 100-inch flavor for US$4,999 or a 120-inch version for $5,999.

Source: Epson