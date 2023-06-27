Epson gets down to business with "lights on" Full HD laser projector

As the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, offices have reopened but staff may find themselves adopting a hybrid working approach rather than a 9 to 5 behind the office desk. Epson has developed the Pro EX11000 Full HD laser projector to meet the multi-use display needs of staff splitting their work life between office and home.

"As the dynamics of work environments continue to shift, it is critical that technology evolves to meet the needs of today’s hybrid workers," said Epson America's Rodrigo Catalan. "One-way communication is a thing of the past. The Pro EX11000 projector promotes efficient and effective communication by allowing a range of content to be projected onto a screen at once, enhancing active dialogue between team members whether remote or in person."

The Pro EX11000 3LCD Full HD laser projector has been designed for small-to-medium businesses, home-based or hybrid workers, and IT managers.

Its triple-chip 3LCD projection engine "displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame" at 1080p resolution up to 300 diagonal inches, while the laser light source puts out 4,600 lumens of color and white brightness for lights-on viewing for up to 20,000 hours of "virtually maintenance-free" use.

Manual horizontal adjustment, auto vertical correction and 1.6x optical zoom help make setup relatively pain-free, and folks who work from home can also use the collaborative projector for entertainment during down time – with two HDMI ports plus USB available for connecting streaming devices such as Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The projector comes with Ethernet LAN for cabling to a router, and wireless connectivity caters for screen mirroring via Miracast. And the unit packs a 16-W speaker for all-in-one multimedia presentations and videoconferencing without the need to cable to an external sound system – though audio input ports are available if needed.

The Pro EX11000 is on sale now for a suggested retail price of US$1,299.

Product page: Pro EX11000