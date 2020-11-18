Epson releases its brightest laser projector so far

Back in September, Sony launched a flagship 4K laser projector capable of putting out 10,000 lumens. Though Epson America's latest projector can't match the resolution, the Pro L30000UNL is a much brighter prospect.

Like many product announcements aimed at the professional market, Epson hasn't revealed pricing for its Pro L30000UNL 3LCD laser projector. However, B&H lists it as costing just over US$86,000, which means that you're not likely to be seeing any in home theater setups but you could come across them at big events and large venues.

The headline feature here is the color and white brightness of 30,000 lumens, which is about 10 times what you might expect a consumer home theater unit to deliver. It's not a 4K projector either, but throws up to 1,000-inch projections at native WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution. And it does include 4K enhancement technology that shifts each pixel for up to 4.6 million pixels on display. It also supports 4:3, 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios.

The projector supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma high dynamic range content, and frame interpolation helps sharpen up fast-moving action. It's built for the rigors of live event usage, and features a sealed light source and mechanical shutter. And integrated cameras aid in multiple-projection setups and color calibration (with the help of some free software).

The Pro L30000UNL 3LCD laser projector is compatible with eight optional interchangeable lenses Epson

The Pro L30000UNL is durable too, with Epson saying that the solid-state laser light engine and electrostatic air filter pairing should offer virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours.

Finally, the 31.1 x 28 x 11.4-inch (790 x 710 x 290-mm), 141.5-lb (63.8-kg) laser projector comes with an F1.9 lens sporting powered, shift, focus and optical zoom, but is compatible with a range of eight optional interchangeable lenses.

"The Pro L30000UNL joins Epson’s extensive large-venue projector lineup, combining extreme brightness with the innovative projection technology and robust feature sets for which Epson is known," said Epson America's Ramzi Shakra. "We’ve included a full suite of premium features, some of which take advantage of the projector’s unique built-in cameras to make complex applications such as edge blending or stacking of multiple projectors faster and easier."

The video below has more.

Epson Pro L30000U laser projector | Take the product tour

Product page: Pro L30000UNL