Epson's latest business projectors designed for work or play at home

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into 2021, returning to normal office working is looking less and less likely in the short term. For those looking to go big and bright in the home office, Epson has launched three new business projectors.

"As shelter-in-place orders continue, demand for projectors is steadily growing as people look to enhance their home tech to meet their workflow needs," said Epson America's Rodrigo Catalan. "Our new EX lineup helps today’s working professionals work hard and play hard, including the impressive Pro EX10000 wireless laser projector, catering directly to the productivity and casual entertaining needs in today’s current climate."

Described as the company's most advanced business projector to date, the Pro EX10000 wireless laser projector can serve the needs of home or office workers alike. It features 3-chip 3LCD projection technology for displaying 100 percent of the RGB color signal in every frame, with Epson saying that its laser light source should offer virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours.

The Full HD projector can throw up to 300 diagonal inches at 100,000:1 dynamic contrast and 4,500 lumens of color and white brightness, and benefits from 1.6x optical zoom and auto keystone correction.

Built-in wireless connectivity caters for video conferencing, workers can mirror smartphone content thanks to Miracast support and streaming devices like Roku and Chromecast can be plugged into the unit's two HDMI ports. And you don't have to worry about cabling up external speakers, as a 16-W audio system has been cooked in too. The Pro EX10000 is available now for US$1,299.99.

Epson reckons that the Pro EX9240 model is versatile enough for use in home workspaces or large conference rooms for socially distanced group meetings when lockdown restrictions lift. This unit also makes use of 3-chip 3LCD technology, but relies on a lamp light source instead of a laser – though estimated lamp life hasn't been revealed.

Users can expect a Full HD thrown image at 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness and 16,000:1 contrast. There's 1.6x optical zoom, auto keystone correction wireless connectivity with Miracast support, two HDMI ports and a 16-W speaker. This projector is priced at $849.99.

The last of Epson's new business offerings is the least capable, but also the cheapest at $499.99. The EX3280 features a 3-chip 3LCD projection technology and lamp light source combination for XGA (1,024 x 768) resolution throws at 3,600 lumens of color and white brightness and 15,000:1 contrast.

It also has a built-in speaker, but it's not as powerful as the other two models. However, it doesn't have auto keystone correction, zoom or wireless connectivity, though streaming devices can be plugged into its single HMDI port.

