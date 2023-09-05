Netflix-certified smart LCD projector streams Google TV

Chinese projector maker Formovie has announced a new Full HD projector under its Xming sub-brand called the Page One, which is reported to be the first LCD smart projector with Google TV and approved Netflix cooked in.

Part of Xiaomi's Mi family, Formovie has been working on the Xming Page One since October of last year, and has now launched a funding campaign on Indiegogo to get the projector out to users.

It's built around a LCD projection system with a LED light source putting out 300 ANSI lumens, which means that users will be restricted to after-dark outdoor viewing or evening watching with the lights out indoors, but will benefit from a service life of up to 20,000 hours.

The Page One can produce 1080p resolution visuals at up to 120 diagonal inches with a throw ratio of 1.25:1, it has 2,000:1 contrast, and there's support for HDR10 content too. It should also be relatively easy to setup and use thanks to autofocus, auto keystone adjustment and image resizing to avoid objects.

The Xming Page One has been officially certified for native Netflix Xming by Formovie

Viewers can stream favorite movies and shows to the projector over dual-band Wi-Fi, and the Xming Page One is reported to be the first of its kind to feature Google TV, for access to thousands of entertainment apps – including a fully certified install of Netflix (which is still a rarity in the world of home projectors). Search help from Google Assistant is also just a voice command away, and Chromecast is cooked in for device screen mirroring.

The projector features a MediaTek processor supported by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, and sports a HDMI 2.1 port (with audio return) for cabling to a media source or console, plus Type-A USB 2.0 and a headphone jack are around back as well.

Big-screen gamers are treated to a 60-Hz refresh rate at full resolution and the promise of "ultra-low" input lag, with a built-in cooling system preventing the system running hot while having an operational noise of under 30 dB.

The mains-powered Page One puts out 300 ANSI lumens, meaning that viewers will get the best results in a darkened room Xming by Formovie

The projector rocks a Dolby Audio sound system powered by Boston Audio that features two rear-firing 5-W speakers "with abundant bass power, clear and soft treble, and rich sound details." Bluetooth 5.0 also means that folks can opt to get even closer to the soundtrack by pairing the projector with wireless speakers.

At 207.4 x 190.5 x 127.4 mm (8.17 x 7.5 x 5 in) and tipping the scales at just over 2 kg (4.4 lb), the unit can be considered portable though users will need to position it within cabling distance of a wall outlet as there's no battery inside.

Indiegogo perks for the Page One currently start at US$299. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in November.

Source: Formovie