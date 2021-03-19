Hisense promises cinema-like viewing with latest 4K UST projector

If you want big screen entertainment in your home but don't want a huge television dominating a room, ultra-short-throw projectors offer a tidy alternative. China's Hisense has announced a new addition to its L5 series of UST 4K projectors in the shape of the L5F Laser Cinema.

As the name suggests, ultra-short-throw projectors can be placed just inches from a wall or screen, and can be stowed away between uses so that they don't clutter up the living room. Hisense says that the L5F Laser Cinema can throw a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) image at 120 diagonal inches from 13.8 inches from a suitable vertical surface.

The DLP projector utilizes a single blue laser light source and phosphor color filter for a reported brightness of almost 2,700 lumens and more than a billion colors. The system exceeds the Rec.709 color space and supports 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and comes with HDR10 and HLG decoding cooked in for true-to-life picture quality "with incredible depth and sharp details." And MEMC smooth motion technology is included for the promise of clear, crisp fast-moving images.

The L5F Laser Cinema is not necessarily reserved for home entertainment, but could give business presentations more pop too Hisense

Though the unit does come with analog and digital audio outputs, it also rocks two 15-W speakers for an all-in-one entertainment solution. The built-in 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Android TV combination should keep you engaged, with access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and more on offer, but there's an Ethernet port for cabling up to a home router too. You can also connect the unit to audio/video systems and gaming consoles via the four HDMI ports.

The projector can throw movies or games up onto a wall but users are promised a superior viewing experience in a variety of lighting conditions when it's paired with the included 120-inch ambient light rejecting screen.

The 120L5F Laser Cinema model is available now for US$4,999.99.

Source: Hisense