JVC first to launch laser projectors with 48-Gbps 8K inputs

JVCKenwood USA has announced the launch of three 8K laser projectors destined for home theaters, which not only feature a next-gen laser light source but are claimed to be the first models to come with 48-Gbps 8K HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The three new D-ILA (Direct-Drive Image Light Amplification) laser projectors join the company's Procision Series, and are available in standard Procision trim or with a sharper-looking Reference Series outer skin.

JVC has treated all models to a new generation of its BLU-Escent laser diode light source technology originally found only in the company's DLA-RS4500 flagship, which promises improved picture accuracy, and greater dynamic range potential.

The company says that, as the diode allows for dynamic brightness control at the source rather than via the mechanical aperture of conventional designs, the projector is able to "reproduce images closer to human perception." And the light source also boasts a long service life of up to 20,000 hours.

The rear panel of the DLA-NZ9 shows on-device controls, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports for 48-Gbps 8K inputs JVCKenwood USA

Like all new family members, the NZ9/RS4100 can handle 8K/60p input, as well as 4K/120p, though the 0.69-inch panels are actually native 4K (4,096 x 2,160), with the projector employing a 240-Hz driver to shift the image in four directions to achieve a "resolution close to native 8K," courtesy of the company's proprietary 8K/e-shiftX technology.

There's support for HDR10+ for improved dynamic performance, while Frame Adapt HDR and Theater Optimizer can enhance tone mapping based on analysis of other HDR content. Brightness is reported to be 3,000 lumens, throw sizes range from 60 to 300 inches, and the projector comes with support for the wide DCI-P3 color gamut. Ultra-High Contrast Optics technology "significantly improves brightness by adopting a more efficient polarization method," and the unit manages a native contrast of 100,000:1, with JVC promising infinite dynamic contrast, too.

The NZ9/RS4100 comes with a 100-mm-diameter all-glass lens with 18 elements in 16 groups, motorized focus and zoom, and sports dual HDMI 2.1 inputs with HDCP 2.3. It carries a suggested retail price of US$24,999.95.

The DLA-NZ8 model features a 65-mm-diameter all-glass lens made up of 17 elements in 15 groups, with motorized focus and zoom JVCKenwood USA

The NZ8/RS3100 shares much of the same technology as its more expensive sibling – including the four-way e-shiftX technology, support for both Ultra-High Contrast Optics and DCI-P3 color, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs – but has a reduced maximum throw size of up to 200 diagonal inches, lower brightness of 2,500 lumens, and 80,000:1 native contrast. The glass lens also takes a hit, at 65 mm in diameter and made up of 17 elements in 15 groups. This model comes in at $14,999.95.

The DLA-NZ7 features dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and can throw 8K content at up to 200 diagonal inches JVCKenwood USA

The baby of the bunch, the NZ7/RS2100, comes with regular old 8K/e-shift tech that shifts the pixels in two directions rather than four, but still manages to throw (almost) 8K-resolution content up on a screen at up to 200 inches. It features the same 65-mm glass lens as the NZ8/RS3100, but has a lower brightness of 2,200 lumens, and contrast is 40,000:1. There's no Ultra-High Contrast Optics or support for DCI-P3 here, but the price of entry is relatively low at $9,999.95.

All of the new models go on sale from October.

Product pages: DLA-NZ9/DLA-RS4100, DLA-NZ8/DLA-RS3100, DLA-NZ7/DLA-RS2100