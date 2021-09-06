© 2021 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

JVC first to launch laser projectors with 48-Gbps 8K inputs

By Paul Ridden
September 06, 2021
JVC first to launch laser proj...
The top of the range DLA-NZ9 laser projector features an upgraded light source that uses a blue diode for the promise of high brightness and long life
The top of the range DLA-NZ9 laser projector features an upgraded light source that uses a blue diode for the promise of high brightness and long life
View 7 Images
The top of the range DLA-NZ9 laser projector features an upgraded light source that uses a blue diode for the promise of high brightness and long life
1/7
The top of the range DLA-NZ9 laser projector features an upgraded light source that uses a blue diode for the promise of high brightness and long life
The rear panel of the DLA-NZ9 shows on-device controls, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports for 48-Gbps 8K inputs
2/7
The rear panel of the DLA-NZ9 shows on-device controls, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports for 48-Gbps 8K inputs
The DLA-NZ8 model features a 65-mm-diameter all-glass lens made up of 17 elements in 15 groups, with motorized focus and zoom
3/7
The DLA-NZ8 model features a 65-mm-diameter all-glass lens made up of 17 elements in 15 groups, with motorized focus and zoom
The DLA-NZ7 features dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and can throw 8K content at up to 200 diagonal inches
4/7
The DLA-NZ7 features dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and can throw 8K content at up to 200 diagonal inches
The DLA-RS2100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ7 model, but wears Reference Series trim
5/7
The DLA-RS2100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ7 model, but wears Reference Series trim
The DLA-RS3100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ8 model, but wears Reference Series trim
6/7
The DLA-RS3100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ8 model, but wears Reference Series trim
The DLA-RS4100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ9 model, but wears Reference Series trim
7/7
The DLA-RS4100 is essentially the same as the DLA-NZ9 model, but wears Reference Series trim
View gallery - 7 images

JVCKenwood USA has announced the launch of three 8K laser projectors destined for home theaters, which not only feature a next-gen laser light source but are claimed to be the first models to come with 48-Gbps 8K HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The three new D-ILA (Direct-Drive Image Light Amplification) laser projectors join the company's Procision Series, and are available in standard Procision trim or with a sharper-looking Reference Series outer skin.

JVC has treated all models to a new generation of its BLU-Escent laser diode light source technology originally found only in the company's DLA-RS4500 flagship, which promises improved picture accuracy, and greater dynamic range potential.

The company says that, as the diode allows for dynamic brightness control at the source rather than via the mechanical aperture of conventional designs, the projector is able to "reproduce images closer to human perception." And the light source also boasts a long service life of up to 20,000 hours.

The rear panel of the DLA-NZ9 shows on-device controls, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports for 48-Gbps 8K inputs
The rear panel of the DLA-NZ9 shows on-device controls, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports for 48-Gbps 8K inputs

Like all new family members, the NZ9/RS4100 can handle 8K/60p input, as well as 4K/120p, though the 0.69-inch panels are actually native 4K (4,096 x 2,160), with the projector employing a 240-Hz driver to shift the image in four directions to achieve a "resolution close to native 8K," courtesy of the company's proprietary 8K/e-shiftX technology.

There's support for HDR10+ for improved dynamic performance, while Frame Adapt HDR and Theater Optimizer can enhance tone mapping based on analysis of other HDR content. Brightness is reported to be 3,000 lumens, throw sizes range from 60 to 300 inches, and the projector comes with support for the wide DCI-P3 color gamut. Ultra-High Contrast Optics technology "significantly improves brightness by adopting a more efficient polarization method," and the unit manages a native contrast of 100,000:1, with JVC promising infinite dynamic contrast, too.

The NZ9/RS4100 comes with a 100-mm-diameter all-glass lens with 18 elements in 16 groups, motorized focus and zoom, and sports dual HDMI 2.1 inputs with HDCP 2.3. It carries a suggested retail price of US$24,999.95.

The DLA-NZ8 model features a 65-mm-diameter all-glass lens made up of 17 elements in 15 groups, with motorized focus and zoom
The DLA-NZ8 model features a 65-mm-diameter all-glass lens made up of 17 elements in 15 groups, with motorized focus and zoom

The NZ8/RS3100 shares much of the same technology as its more expensive sibling – including the four-way e-shiftX technology, support for both Ultra-High Contrast Optics and DCI-P3 color, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs – but has a reduced maximum throw size of up to 200 diagonal inches, lower brightness of 2,500 lumens, and 80,000:1 native contrast. The glass lens also takes a hit, at 65 mm in diameter and made up of 17 elements in 15 groups. This model comes in at $14,999.95.

The DLA-NZ7 features dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and can throw 8K content at up to 200 diagonal inches
The DLA-NZ7 features dual HDMI 2.1 inputs and can throw 8K content at up to 200 diagonal inches

The baby of the bunch, the NZ7/RS2100, comes with regular old 8K/e-shift tech that shifts the pixels in two directions rather than four, but still manages to throw (almost) 8K-resolution content up on a screen at up to 200 inches. It features the same 65-mm glass lens as the NZ8/RS3100, but has a lower brightness of 2,200 lumens, and contrast is 40,000:1. There's no Ultra-High Contrast Optics or support for DCI-P3 here, but the price of entry is relatively low at $9,999.95.

All of the new models go on sale from October.

Product pages: DLA-NZ9/DLA-RS4100, DLA-NZ8/DLA-RS3100, DLA-NZ7/DLA-RS2100

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentJVC8KProjectors
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!