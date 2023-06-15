Award-winning compact laser projector serves up 100-inch HD visuals

Optoma has launched what is described as the world's most compact portable RGB triple laser projector, which comes in standard and short-throw variants capable of throwing 100-inch Full HD visuals up on a wall or screen.

The ML1080 DLP projector has a native 1080p resolution with a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for big-screen images at up to 100 diagonal inches.

It's compatible with HDR and HLG content, there's support for the BT.2020 color gamut "normally only available in larger, more costly home-theater projectors," and the triple-laser RGB light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours of use and puts out 1,200 lumens.

To the side are HDMI and USB ports for connecting to source hardware, and there's an optional Wi-Fi dongle available for casting/streaming potential. The chassis is home to a single 3-W speaker for all-in-one audiovisual convenience, but the unit can also be cabled to external sound systems or headphones via the 3.5-mm audio jack.

The ML1080 projector is compact and lightweight, and can be powered by an optional PD 3.0 external battery Optoma

Though pitched as a portable projector – it tips the scales at just 2 lb (0.9 kg) – the ML1080 doesn't include a built-in battery so users will need to plonk it within reach of a wall outlet. However, folks can invest in a PD 3.0 external powerpack and plug it into the USB-C port for movie-watching at camp.

Time-of-Flight technology enables auto keystone and focus correction for ease of placement and snappy setup, plus there's four-corner correction and a built-in kickstand too.

The ML1080 compact laser projector throws Full HD visuals at up to 100 inches Optoma

The ML1080 has attracted approving nods from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design, with Optoma reporting that the projector draws 58% less electricity than any of its lamp-based models, and is constructed using 50% post-consumer-recycled materials. It measures 6.18 x 5.31 x 2.88 in (15.7 x 13.5 x 7.3 cm) and is on sale now for US$999.

A short-throw version has also been released, which can throw a 100-inch image from around five feet away from the display surface. Elsewhere, it's essentially the same but does come with a lower native contrast ratio plus a bump in price to $1,149.

