© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Award-winning compact laser projector serves up 100-inch HD visuals

By Paul Ridden
June 15, 2023
Award-winning compact laser projector serves up 100-inch HD visuals
The ML1080 compact laser projector has attracted awards from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design
The ML1080 compact laser projector has attracted awards from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design
View 6 Images
The ML1080 compact laser projector has attracted awards from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design
1/6
The ML1080 compact laser projector has attracted awards from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design
The ML1080 projector is compact and lightweight, and can be powered by an optional PD 3.0 external battery
2/6
The ML1080 projector is compact and lightweight, and can be powered by an optional PD 3.0 external battery
The ML1080 and ML1080ST projectors each sport HDMI and USB ports, plus a 3.5-mm audio jack
3/6
The ML1080 and ML1080ST projectors each sport HDMI and USB ports, plus a 3.5-mm audio jack
Angled wall? No problem for the kickstand-packing ML1080 compact laser projector
4/6
Angled wall? No problem for the kickstand-packing ML1080 compact laser projector
The ML1080 projector can go to work in the boardroom or classroom, as well as entertain in the home
5/6
The ML1080 projector can go to work in the boardroom or classroom, as well as entertain in the home
The ML1080 compact laser projector throws Full HD visuals at up to 100 inches
6/6
The ML1080 compact laser projector throws Full HD visuals at up to 100 inches
View gallery - 6 images

Optoma has launched what is described as the world's most compact portable RGB triple laser projector, which comes in standard and short-throw variants capable of throwing 100-inch Full HD visuals up on a wall or screen.

The ML1080 DLP projector has a native 1080p resolution with a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for big-screen images at up to 100 diagonal inches.

It's compatible with HDR and HLG content, there's support for the BT.2020 color gamut "normally only available in larger, more costly home-theater projectors," and the triple-laser RGB light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours of use and puts out 1,200 lumens.

To the side are HDMI and USB ports for connecting to source hardware, and there's an optional Wi-Fi dongle available for casting/streaming potential. The chassis is home to a single 3-W speaker for all-in-one audiovisual convenience, but the unit can also be cabled to external sound systems or headphones via the 3.5-mm audio jack.

The ML1080 projector is compact and lightweight, and can be powered by an optional PD 3.0 external battery
The ML1080 projector is compact and lightweight, and can be powered by an optional PD 3.0 external battery

Though pitched as a portable projector – it tips the scales at just 2 lb (0.9 kg) – the ML1080 doesn't include a built-in battery so users will need to plonk it within reach of a wall outlet. However, folks can invest in a PD 3.0 external powerpack and plug it into the USB-C port for movie-watching at camp.

Time-of-Flight technology enables auto keystone and focus correction for ease of placement and snappy setup, plus there's four-corner correction and a built-in kickstand too.

The ML1080 compact laser projector throws Full HD visuals at up to 100 inches
The ML1080 compact laser projector throws Full HD visuals at up to 100 inches

The ML1080 has attracted approving nods from iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design, with Optoma reporting that the projector draws 58% less electricity than any of its lamp-based models, and is constructed using 50% post-consumer-recycled materials. It measures 6.18 x 5.31 x 2.88 in (15.7 x 13.5 x 7.3 cm) and is on sale now for US$999.

A short-throw version has also been released, which can throw a 100-inch image from around five feet away from the display surface. Elsewhere, it's essentially the same but does come with a lower native contrast ratio plus a bump in price to $1,149.

Product pages: ML1080, ML1080ST

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentOptomaProjectorsLaserPortableHD
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!