Low-lag laser projector brings big-screen gaming closer to the wall

Optoma USA has launched a compact new ultra-short-throw laser projector designed to meet home entertainment and home office needs, but has also been optimized for PC gamers with an input lag reduced to just 8.6 milliseconds.

Optoma's all-rounder is reported to boast an input latency "that's four times lower than competing display technology." That shapes up as 8.6 milliseconds for 1080p at 120 Hz or 17 ms at 1080p/60 Hz with 4K UHD input.

That's right, though the ultra-short-throw DLP projector's display resolution maxes out at Full HD, its two HDMI ports can accept 4K input. The DuraCore laser light source can output up to 3,800 lumens for day or night entertainment potential, while contrast ratio is reported to be 500,000:1 and native aspect is 16:9.

Positioned about eight inches from the wall or screen, the GT3500HDR can throw up visuals at 80 diagonal inches, with the maximum display size being 130 inches when pulled back farther. As the name suggests, there's support for HDR10 (and HLG) content and it's reckoned "capable of reproducing the Rec.709 color gamut." The projector also benefits from vertical/horizontal keystone correction and four-corner adjustment.

Full HD visuals at up to 130 inches from just a few inches away from the wall or screen Optoma

This is not a smart projector like, say, the Atom we reviewed recently, meaning it lacks built-in Wi-Fi so will need to be cabled to a media source or computer – though there is a powered USB port should you wish to plug a streaming stick into one of its HDMI ports. It does feature a 15-W speaker for an all-in-one kind of entertainment package, but users might prefer to cable to an external sound system via the 3.5-mm audio output jack.

The GT3500HDR is reported to be one of Optoma's most compact FHD laser models to date, and the plastic in that 12.87 x 12.87 x 4.29-inch chassis is not as environmentally-unfriendly as it may appear – being made using 50% post-consumer recycled plastic waste.

"With consumers seeking flexible projection solutions for a variety of home usage scenarios, we've introduced our latest ultra-short-throw alternative with the GT3500HDR, delivering incredible brightness and true-to-life color in a new compact and environmentally friendly design," said Optoma's Billy Harrison. "A suite of convenient installation features makes the GT35000HDR an ideal projector for any space and takes the big screen experience to new levels for competitive gaming, home entertainment, or home offices."

The GT3500HDR is on sale now for US$1,499.

Product page: Optoma GTR3500HDR