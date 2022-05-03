© 2022 New Atlas
Optoma launches 4K high brightness home entertainment and gaming projector

By Paul Ridden
May 03, 2022
Optoma launches 4K high bright...
The UHD55 4K projector supports 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, puts out 3,600 ANSI lumens and can throw images at over 300 diagonal inches
The two HDMI ports around back support input at up to 4K/60 Hz
The UHD55 is compatible with HDR10 and HLG, boasts 1,200,00:1 contrast and features motion compensation technology
The UHD55 features vertical lens shift, 1.3x zoom and 3x3 warping for setup ease
Big-screen gamers can look forward to an enhanced gaming mode and response times of 16 milliseconds at 4K/60 Hz or 4 ms at 1080p/240 Hz
Optoma USA is aiming for home entertainment versatility with the launch of its latest 4K DLP projector. The UHD55 promises a relatively easy setup for over 300 inches on the wall or screen, daylight cinematic viewing and low lag gaming.

The UHD55 gaming and home entertainment projector has a maximum throw resolution of 3,480 x 2,160 pixels and can manage display sizes ranging from 34.1 to 302.4 diagonal inches.

Unless the living room window allows direct sunlight to flow directly onto the image area, users needn't necessarily have to pull the blinds for daylight viewing thanks to brightness chops of 3,600 ANSI lumens. And the 240-W lamp light source is reckoned good for up to 15,000 hours of use before needing attention.

The projector supports 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, is HDR10 and HLG compatible for more brights in the whites and more darks in the blacks, has a claimed contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1, and PureMotion processing is reported to nip action scene blur and judder in the bud.

Big-screen gamers can look forward to an enhanced gaming mode and response times of 16 milliseconds at 4K/60 Hz or 4 ms at 1080p/240 Hz

The UHD55 runs a customized version of Android for access to popular entertainment apps, but one of the two HDMI 2.0 input ports at the rear could accommodate a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast stick for more options. It also comes with a WUSB (wireless) adapter, rocks a built-in media player and can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice searches via a companion mobile app.

A Creative Cast app also allows for screen mirroring from Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS or Chrome devices. And for console gamers, there's an enhanced gaming mode and response times of 16 milliseconds at 4K/60 Hz or 4 ms at 1080p/240 Hz can be had for responsive gameplay.

An integrated speaker is included too – though S/PDIF and 3.5-mm outputs around back cater for integration with home theater audio setups as well.

Horizontal/vertical keystone correction, vertical lens shift, manual 1.3x zoom and 3x3 warping all help to simplify set up and placement, plus a geometric correction tool has been included to help with throws on uneven walls while another setting can adjust projector output to better cope with non-white wall coloring.

"The new Optoma UHD55 combines top-of-the-line features to meet the needs of home entertainment enthusiasts, delivering on image quality, performance and functionality – all at a market-leading price," said Optoma's head of product marketing, Allen Pestell. That price tag is US$1,799, and the projector is on sale now.

Product page: UHD55

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

